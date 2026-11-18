Yazidi survivors Sameera Alsilo and Ekhlas Bajoo deliver harrowing testimony in Berlin, detailing sexual slavery and genocide committed by ISIS against their community.

Sameera Alsilo and Ekhlas Bajoo, two Yazidi women who endured sexual slavery under the Islamic State, have delivered harrowing testimony at a historic Truth Commission in Berlin. The proceedings mark a landmark effort to secure justice for victims of one of the most horrific campaigns of genocide in recent history, where thousands of Yazidi s were killed, enslaved, or displaced between 2014 and 2019.

The commission brings together approximately 30 survivors to recount the systematic abuse, rape, and torture inflicted by ISIS fighters. Alsilo, now 27, and Bajoo, who was 14 when she was abducted, described how they were targeted specifically because of their religious identity, with captors treating them as property to be traded and exploited.

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Al-Baghdadi Personal Selection of Captives

Alsilo provided detailed accounts of how former Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi personally selected her and six other Yazidi women from a prison in Syria. She stated that he arrived at the facility with other fighters, wearing black with his face covered, and identified the group after they had been held for about a week. He then transferred them to an apartment where he lived with his three wives, revealing his identity only after they arrived at the location.

According to Alsilo, al-Baghdadi instructed one of his wives to make the women shower, explicitly stating that the girls smelled of Yazidism. He forced them to pray until 5 a.m., reading verses from the Quran for them to repeat, before going to sleep. She recalled seeing a leaflet in Mosul earlier, which confirmed his identity through the same clothing he wore when he selected them for captivity.

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Systematic Abuse and Enslavement Details

The survivors described a cycle of relentless violence and exploitation that defined their captivity. Alsilo reported being passed between ISIS fighters, enduring repeated rape, beatings, and psychological abuse. In one instance, she noted that a captor had a photograph of himself holding a severed head displayed prominently in their home, serving as a constant reminder of the group's brutality.

Ekhlas Bajoo told the United Nations previously that she was purchased by a 34-year-old man at a slave market and subjected to daily rape, beatings, and humiliation. She stated that the abuse became so unbearable that she begged her captor to kill her, but he allegedly replied that death was too good for Yazidis. This testimony highlights the deliberate cruelty intended to break the spirit and dignity of the enslaved women.

Historical Context of the 2014 Genocide

The atrocities described by the survivors are part of the broader genocide carried out by the Islamic State after it declared a caliphate across territory in Iraq and Syria on June 29, 2014. The organization, which had been led by al-Baghdadi since 2010, used terror to control civilian populations, persecuted religious minorities, and carried out public executions. It is estimated that 5,000 Yazidis were massacred and 6,000 were enslaved during this period.

Al-Baghdadi, who expanded the group into Syria and rebranded it as ISIS or ISIL, was killed in October 2019 during a US special forces raid in Syria ordered by President Donald Trump. The Truth Commission aims to document these events formally, ensuring that the historical record accurately reflects the scale and nature of the crimes committed against the Yazidi community.

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Current Impact on Survivors and Families

Twelve years after the initial outbreak of violence, thousands of Yazidi families remain devastated, still waiting for news of missing children, sisters, and mothers. The survivors gathered in Berlin represent only a fraction of those affected, with many others still held in camps such as Camp Roj in Syria's Hasakah province. The testimony provided by Alsilo and Bajoo serves as a critical step in the ongoing search for accountability and closure.

The commission's findings are expected to influence international legal proceedings and support efforts to reintegrate survivors into their communities. By sharing their stories, the women hope to prevent the erasure of their experiences and ensure that the world remembers the specific horror of the genocide. The proceedings underscore the long-term psychological and social toll on the Yazidi people, who continue to face challenges in rebuilding their lives after the collapse of the Islamic State caliphate.