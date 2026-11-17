Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg delivered 28 points to overcome a 31-point deficit against New Orleans, drawing praise from Steve Kerr and Draymond Green for his resilience.

The Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg defied his recent struggles by scoring 28 points to lead a massive comeback victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, November 16, 2026. Despite entering the contest fresh off a disastrous 1-of-13 shooting performance that left him mentally drained, Lendeborg erupted in the second half to erase a 31-point deficit.

Lendeborg Resilience Shines After Rough Patch

Lendeborg scored almost all of his 28 points after the Warriors had already chipped away significantly at the early gap. His performance stood in stark contrast to his outing against the San Antonio Spurs just two nights earlier, where he recorded a minus-25 plus-minus rating and turned the ball over as many times as he took a shot in the first quarter. That previous loss had left the rookie visibly frustrated, with head coach Steve Kerr noting that the 48-point rout had left him feeling mentally exhausted.

Also read Yaxel Lendeborg cuts off hair in response to poor performance in Warriors' 38-point loss to Spurs

The turnaround was evident in Lendeborg's demeanor and adjustments. Kerr observed that the rookie was not overwhelmed by the emotional toll of the prior defeat but was instead frustrated by the team's collective performance. Lendeborg actively sought strategic advice from Kerr during the game, making sharp tactical adjustments at halftime that allowed him to find better angles to attack the defense. This shift in focus helped him regain his composure and confidence on the court.

Warriors Front Office and Players Adjust Expectations

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr emphasized that the organization recognizes the enormous responsibility being placed on Lendeborg's shoulders in just his 13th game of his career. Kerr stated that the team must lower expectations to allow Lendeborg the space to let his talents flow naturally onto the floor. The coach highlighted that experiencing these high and low moments is an unavoidable part of a rookie's development, describing Lendeborg's evident care for his performance as a positive sign of his competitive drive.

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Veteran forward Draymond Green stepped up to support his younger teammate both on and off the court. Green explicitly told reporters that it is unfair to expect Lendeborg to fill the role of veteran leader Stephen Curry so soon in his career. Green argued that the team must rely on the rookie's contributions while tempering external pressures, allowing him to develop without the weight of immediate superstar expectations. This supportive stance from Green was visible throughout the game, as he frequently approached Lendeborg to offer direct advice and encouragement.

The physical transformation of Lendeborg also drew attention at the Smoothie King Center. Before the game began, he removed a durag during warm-ups to reveal a newly chopped-off hairstyle. This change coincided with a renewed effort to shake off the psychological effects of his previous losses. The visual change mirrored the internal reset he needed to break out of his shooting slump and re-engage with the game's intensity.

Impact of Curry Absence on Rookie Pressure

The absence of Stephen Curry significantly amplifies the pressure on Lendeborg during this stretch. With Curry averaging 30 points per game and drawing defensive gravity, the Warriors rely on secondary scoring threats to maintain offensive balance. Lendeborg's ability to score 28 points in a crucial win provides a vital relief valve for the offense. However, the lack of Curry's presence means the rookie must bear more of the scoring burden, a reality that Kerr and Green are keenly aware of.

Despite the challenges, the coaching staff remains confident in Lendeborg's trajectory. Kerr noted that there is no way to shortcut the learning curve of professional basketball, emphasizing that Lendeborg must feel the lows to appreciate the highs. The rookie's reaction to the recent struggles, including his visible frustration and subsequent strategic improvements, indicates a high level of basketball IQ and emotional maturity that bodes well for his long-term development in the NBA.

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The victory over the Pelicans, a team that had lost its previous six games, serves as a confidence booster for the Warriors. It demonstrates that Lendeborg can handle adversity and bounce back from poor performances. Green summarized the team's mindset by stating that they can only control what they can control and cannot manage the external noise surrounding the rookie. This collective focus on internal improvement over external perception will be key as Lendeborg continues to navigate his rookie season.