Yaxel Lendeborg cuts off hair in response to poor performance in Warriors' 38-point loss to Spurs

Steve Kerr had the perfect response when asked about how Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is handling Friday's 38-point loss.

Steve Kerr had the perfect response when asked about how Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is handling Friday's 38-point loss. The 24-year-old showed up to Warriors practice on Sunday in New Orleans with a new haircut.

“He chopped all his hair off .. I didn’t even recognize him. So apparently that’s his response to getting beat by 40, is to go right to the barber. ”"Great," Kerr said, with a laugh.

Also read Warriors instant analysis: Steph Curry-less Golden State mauled by Spurs

"He chopped all his hair off. You’ll see. He’s got a haircut. I didn’t even recognize him.

Apparently, that’s his response to getting beat by 100, is to go right to the barber.

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""I love it," Podziemski told reporters in New Orleans. "New beginnings. He said he was going to cut it like I did, so it’s pretty cool.

" In their first game without an injured Steph Curry, the Warriors were run out of the building by the Spurs, who jumped out to an 18-0 lead and never looked back. On Sunday, Kerr admitted he liked Lendeborg's comments and used them to motivate the Warriors during practice ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans.

"It took me about 14 years," Kerr told reporters. "My last year, I finally was fine, you know, . But my first 14 years, I was a mess. I’m kind of kidding.

But it’s one of the hardest things to do when you’re a competitor, is to get over a bad loss and a bad personal game. I loved his comments. I love how honest he is, how vulnerable he is. There’s no pretense; he’s just telling you exactly how he feels.

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"Our message today was how you respond and what you have to learn from a situation like that, and the message was for him but also for the whole team. We lost by 100. We got destroyed. Good teams learn by having a competitive response, and there’s details within that competitive response.

It just can’t be to come out flying around, you have to have a game plan. We had so many game-plan breakdowns against the Spurs, so we’ve got to tighten a lot of things up.

" Lendeborg is averaging 20.2 points in 13 games this season and has shown flashes of stardom. But the NBA is giving him his first taste of adversity, and the jury is still out on how he will handle it.