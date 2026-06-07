Yates County Sheriff deputy injured in crash in Penn Yan

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Penn Yan, N.Y. — A Yates County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash in Yates County on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Liberty Street and North Avenue in Penn Yan just after 3 p.m. Both the driver and the sheriff’s deputy were transported to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, according to the Penn Yan Police Department.

Fairport Canal Days draws hundreds on night one, with organizers rolling out tighter security including bag checks and more overnight presence. Up to 250,000 visitors expected as the festival runs through Sunday. A deadly crash on Route 54 in Torrey is under investigation after a dump truck braked to avoid a turning car, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Chevy Silverado. The 59-year-old pickup driver died at the scene.

Lockport residents Torrence and Kerisa Schmitt face charges after deputies say 17 Holstein heifer calves were stolen from Lambs Farms in Oakfield, Genesee County. Charges include burglary, grand larceny, tampering. Chili, N.Y. : A mother duck was killed by a vehicle on Ballantyne Road near the railroad tracks.

Deputies and a good Samaritan couple rushed in, tracking down scattered ducklings and rescuing as many as possible. Manitou Road between Frisbee Hill Road and First Bible Baptist Church is expected to remain closed through early Friday morning while utility crews make repairs, according to the Greece Police Department.





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