Truro City match abandoned as player Yassine En-Neyah hospitalized after warm-up collapse

Truro City's National League South fixture against Folkestone Invicta was called off after Yassine En-Neyah collapsed during warm-ups and was rushed to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

Truro City officially announced the postponement of their National League South fixture against Folkestone Invicta on Saturday, November 7, 2026, following a severe medical emergency involving 26-year-old forward Yassine En-Neyah. The club confirmed that the match was abandoned after En-Neyah collapsed unexpectedly during pre-match warm-up drills on the pitch.

En-Neyah required immediate medical attention from team officials and was rapidly transported to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford for urgent diagnostic treatment and care. Truro City issued a concise statement confirming that the player was transferred to the hospital for necessary treatment while emphasizing the club's priority to support his health needs.

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Team staff and players gathered around the rear of the ambulance where En-Neyah was being treated, shielding him from public view as paramedics stabilized his condition. The club promised to provide additional updates regarding his medical status and the rescheduling of the fixture in due course, leaving supporters and fans waiting for further information.

The Moroccan-born winger began his professional career at the Nottingham Forest academy and represented Republic of Ireland at the youth level. He made his senior debut in January 2020 as a substitute in an FA Cup third-round match against Chelsea, marking an early milestone in his footballing journey before leaving the club in 2021.

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After his departure from Nottingham Forest, En-Neyah played for several non-league clubs including Shelbourne, Waterford, and Maldon & Tiptree. He previously joined Truro City in 2023 and signed a new contract to remain with the team for a second spell in 2024, citing the club as his home and expressing a deep connection to the community.

Before his recent collapse, En-Neyah expressed strong dedication to the squad, telling BBC Radio Cornwall that deciding to stay was an easy choice. He highlighted his desire to continue working hard and helping the club achieve greater success, reinforcing his commitment as his medical team focuses entirely on his recovery and well-being.