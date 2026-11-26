Yasmin Sarwar faces trial for alleged theft at Cardiff Sixth Form College, claiming she spent funds to hurt her husband Nadeem Sarwar who admitted to stealing five million pounds.

Yasmin Sarwar is currently standing trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, where she has denied nine charges of theft and fraud relating to approximately five million pounds taken from Cardiff Sixth Form College. The 45-year-old former educator testified that she spent significant portions of the institution's funds on jewellery and luxury items specifically to punish her ex-husband, Nadeem Sarwar, after discovering he was having an affair. While Nadeem Sarwar has already admitted to stealing the money, his wife maintains that her actions were driven by personal retaliation and emotional distress rather than criminal intent to deprive the charity of its assets.

Financial Control And Personal Retaliation

The core mechanism of the alleged crime centers on the financial management structure of the college, which Yasmin Sarwar claims she delegated entirely to her husband due to her intense focus on teaching and administrative duties. She testified that she was hyper-focused on her students' university applications and teaching science, areas where she excels, while Nadeem Sarwar controlled all financial transactions and saw incoming funds as the college's revenue. According to her testimony, she did not question her husband's handling of the money because she was overwhelmed by her dual roles as a teacher and a mother, a dynamic she attributes to her diagnoses of autism and ADHD.

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Yasmin Sarwar explained that the trigger for her spending spree occurred in December 2013 when she overheard Nadeem Sarwar on the phone transferring money to another woman. She stated that she felt her life was a joke and believed the funds in his account belonged to both of them, prompting her to withdraw money to make him pay for his infidelity. She described cutting her hair as a symbolic act of revenge, noting that her husband preferred women with long hair, and went on a shopping spree to hurt him emotionally while he was conducting his affair.

Domestic Violence Allegations And Marital Breakdown

A significant portion of the trial has involved harrowing accounts of domestic violence and sexual abuse within the marriage, which Yasmin Sarwar claims began after the couple married in 2003. She told the court that Nadeem Sarwar would throw objects at her, including a remote control that struck her eye socket requiring hospital treatment, punch her, and shake her violently. These allegations of physical and sexual abuse formed the basis of her divorce filing in 2014, citing violent behaviour as the primary reason for the separation.

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The severity of the situation led to a mental health crisis for Yasmin Sarwar, who revealed that she attempted to take her own life in 2011 due to the relentless abuse and feeling that her life was worthless. She described suffering from sex assaults by her husband and working grueling hours of twelve to eighteen hours a day, which left her with no emotional capacity to manage the household or the college finances effectively. Her defense team emphasized that these traumatic experiences explain her withdrawal from financial responsibilities and her subsequent actions during the marriage.

College Growth And Financial Discrepancies

Before the establishment of the college, Yasmin Sarwar began a home tutoring business in her conservatory with a pay-as-you-want model of around five pounds per session, which eventually expanded to include 200 learners paying up to fifty pounds per hour. The business moved from her home to a church and then to a doctor's surgery, where she hired additional tutors to support the growing demand for her educational services. This initial success laid the groundwork for Cardiff Sixth Form College, which became an ultra-selective institution charging seven thousand seven hundred pounds per year for international students.

Nadeem Sarwar admitted to stealing five million pounds from the college between 2008 and 2016, a period during which the institution reached the top of the league tables for A-level results in 2010. Despite his admission of guilt, Yasmin Sarwar continues to deny personal involvement in the theft, blaming her husband for all financial mismanagement and claiming she had no understanding of British contract or property law due to being raised under Sharia Law in Malaysia. Her defense argues that she was a victim of circumstance and abuse, rather than a willing participant in a financial fraud scheme.

Legal Consequences And Ongoing Trial

The trial continues at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court as the jury considers the credibility of both spouses amidst conflicting accounts of their partnership and financial dealings. Yasmin Sarwar's legal team highlighted Nadeem Sarwar's own extravagant spending, including thirty-two thousand pounds on lap dancing bars such as Planet Mumbai, where his current wife worked as an exotic dancer. This revelation aims to portray Nadeem Sarwar as a manipulative figure who exploited both his wife and his institution for personal gain.

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As the proceedings move forward, the court must determine whether Yasmin Sarwar's actions constitute theft or if they were indeed acts of personal vengeance driven by the abusive environment she described. The case highlights the complex intersection of domestic abuse, mental health challenges, and corporate fraud, presenting a rare scenario where both partners in a business are implicated in financial misconduct but offer vastly different justifications. The outcome will have significant implications for the legal understanding of accomplice liability in cases involving severe domestic coercion and mental health disorders.