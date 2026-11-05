Yasin Mohamed Sentenced for Rape Conviction on Love Island VIP

Yasin Mohamed avoided prison after being convicted of raping Sophie Imelmann. The judge handed a suspended sentence and community service, though the defense appeals the ruling immediately.

Yasin Mohamed avoided immediate incarceration after a German court convicted him of raping his former girlfriend Sophie Imelmann during the filming of a reality television series. The Munich District Court issued a suspended prison sentence and ordered community service for the 35-year-old former professional basketball player.

Conviction Details and Sentencing

The court sentenced Mohamed to one year and eight months in prison, with the execution suspended for three years. In addition to the suspended sentence, the judge mandated that he complete 200 hours of community service. This ruling was notably less severe than the two years and eight months originally demanded by prosecutors.

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Prosecutors had argued that Mohamed ignored Ms. Imelmann's explicit refusal to engage in sexual intercourse. The judge ruled that the defendant had heard and understood her refusal but continued the act regardless. The defense team immediately announced plans to appeal the conviction, meaning the verdict is not yet legally binding.

Court Proceedings and Evidence

The incident occurred after the couple argued and retreated to separate rooms at the Love Island VIP set in Greece in July 2024. Ms. Imelmann, a 30-year-old actress and influencer from Cologne, later entered Mohamed's room to resolve their disagreement. She told the court that while they initially kissed and engaged in consensual physical contact, she repeatedly stated she did not want sexual intercourse due to fears of pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

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Despite her clear objections, Mohamed allegedly penetrated her twice without a condom. A secretly recorded conversation was presented as evidence, where Mohamed discussed the encounter. Her lawyer, Abdou Gabbar, described one statement in the recording as an unambiguous confession that she did not want sex.

Defense Arguments and Rejection

Mohamed's lawyer, Alexander Esser, argued that the defendant believed the encounter was consensual and did not realize he was crossing boundaries. Esser quoted Mohamed as saying the situation was a game where both parties were intertwined. The defense maintained that prior intimate contact implied broader consent and called for an acquittal.

Esser also accused Ms. Imelmann of staging a media performance by presenting herself as a victim on Instagram. The judge rejected these arguments, stating that the court found Ms. Imelmann's account credible. The ruling emphasized that previous consensual intimacy did not constitute agreement to sexual intercourse.

Impact on Stakeholders and Next Steps

Ms. Imelmann broke down in tears after the verdict, stating she was incredibly relieved but at the end of her strength. She had previously told German newspaper BILD that she only wanted justice. The judge, Regina Partin, emphasized that the court did not want to play down the severity of the assault.

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The court described the circumstances as an unusual rape case involving ambivalent behavior within a developing relationship. However, the judge stressed that this context did not mean Ms. Imelmann's refusal could be disregarded. The case has drawn significant public attention due to the high-profile nature of the dating show and the participants involved.