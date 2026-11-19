Former Google engineer Yash Garg cleared over Rs 1 crore in family debt through his salary and a gaming side hustle, then secured $400,000 from South Park Commons for his AI venture.

Yash Garg, an IIT Delhi graduate and former Google engineer, has transformed a devastating family financial crisis into a celebrated entrepreneurial success story by eliminating over Rs 1 crore in debt and launching an AI-powered executive assistant startup. His journey demonstrates how disciplined financial planning and technical versatility can turn significant liabilities into a venture-backed business with global reach. Garg cleared his final loan payment in June 2023, just before his twenty-fifth birthday, effectively freeing his family from years of financial pressure.

The origin of Garg's burden dates back to his second year at IIT Delhi, when he discovered his family owed more than Rs 1 crore. This liability stemmed from his father's investment in delayed real estate projects that left the family paying EMIs without receiving property possession. The debt extended to unsecured sources including friends, relatives, and credit card companies, creating a high-pressure environment that intensified when recovery agents began visiting their home.

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Garg initially abandoned entrepreneurial ambitions to prioritize income generation, targeting high-frequency trading firms with salaries above Rs 50 lakh annually. Despite maintaining a 9.7 CGPA and a second-place departmental ranking, he failed the final interview at Tower Research. This rejection negatively impacted other recruitment opportunities, leading him to accept a position at Cohesity for Rs 18 lakh a year in July 2019.

He moved to Bengaluru and maintained strict monthly expenses under Rs 20,000, sending the majority of his income to his family. However, this initial phase proved insufficient to tackle the principal balance, particularly given the high interest rates on unsecured Indian debt. Garg aimed for international technology roles through competitive programming, achieving Master status on Codeforces and applying abroad in January 2020 before the pandemic halted overseas hiring.

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He subsequently joined Spotnana as a founding engineer, but after one year, most of his income still covered credit card interest rather than reducing the debt principal. A referral from a college senior at Google led him to the Search team, where roughly Rs 80 lakh of the family debt remained outstanding. With company permission, Garg launched a mobile applications business with his father, initially focusing on Android before shifting to iOS game development.

The iOS gaming venture achieved significant traction, scaling revenue from Rs 6 lakh in the first month to Rs 24 lakh by the fourth month. Over an 18-month period, the games accumulated more than 200,000 downloads and generated over Rs 2 crore in revenue. Combined with his Google salary, these earnings allowed Garg to clear the final loan payment in June 2023, resolving the multi-year financial burden that had dictated his early career choices.

Following his debt clearance, Garg resigned from Google and attempted a twelve-game startup run before pivoting to a Software as a Service model. He secured his first paying customer in April 2024, and the business has since grown to include over 300 paying customers, predominantly based in the United States. The company is currently approaching $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, signaling sustainable subscription growth.

This traction attracted significant attention from the venture capital community, culminating in an investment from South Park Commons in January 2025. The firm invested $400,000 into Garg's AI venture at a $5.7 million valuation. This funding round marks a pivotal transition from a self-funded debt-clearing phase to a professionally backed technology enterprise with global customer reach.

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Garg's case illustrates the arithmetic of unsecured debt in India, where high-interest rates can stagnate principal repayment for years despite steady employment. The Google referral was critical not for prestige but for the salary compression it enabled, reducing a potential four-year repayment timeline into a much shorter window. This pattern is common among Indian engineering graduates with family obligations.

The side business, rather than the salary alone, appears to have closed the financial gap, demonstrating the leverage of digital product scalability. Garg's ability to navigate high-stakes corporate roles while building independent revenue streams has positioned his current AI startup for growth. The January 2025 funding round validates the market demand for AI executive assistants, setting the stage for Garg to lead his venture into broader commercial adoption.