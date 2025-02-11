Yann LeCun Urges Europe to Embrace Open-Source AI or Risk Falling Behind

Meta's chief AI scientist warns that Europe's attempts to restrict open-source AI models could lead to a significant technological setback. LeCun argues for the benefits of open collaboration and emphasizes the importance of preventing a monopoly of AI development by a few powerful entities.

Meta 's chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, issued a stark warning to Europe , urging the continent to embrace open-source artificial intelligence (AI) models or risk falling behind in the global race. LeCun, speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris on Monday, criticized Europe 's and some countries' attempts to restrict open-source models, viewing it as a detrimental strategy to maintain a competitive edge over political rivals. 'When you do research in secret, you fall behind,' LeCun emphasized.

'The rest of the world will go open source and will overtake you. That's currently what's happening.'Open-source AI models facilitate the free and unrestricted sharing of software, empowering anyone to utilize and contribute to its development. LeCun has been a fervent advocate for open-source large language models, arguing that these systems should not be monopolized by a select few corporations or individuals. He contends that open-source models accelerate progress as everyone benefits from collective advancements. 'We cannot afford to have those systems come from a handful of companies from the West Coast of the US or China,' LeCun stated. His remarks follow the release of DeepSeek's R1 AI model in late January, a groundbreaking development from a burgeoning Chinese AI startup. Third-party evaluations revealed that the open-source R1 model surpassed the performance of its counterparts from prominent AI developers such as OpenAI, Meta, and others, all while being developed at a lower cost. DeepSeek acknowledges the value of open research and open-source contributions, such as Meta's PyTorch and Llama, stating that they 'came up with new ideas and built them on top of other people's work.' Meta, under LeCun's influence, primarily utilizes open-source AI models, exemplified by their Llama series. OpenAI, initially founded as an open-source AI company, has recently shifted towards closed-source models. European AI companies, like Mistral (France) and Aleph Alpha (Germany), both champion the use of open-source models and have voiced opposition to European proposals aimed at regulating foundational model creators. These companies advocate for self-regulation within the framework of the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act, approved in 2024, to enable them to compete effectively with US tech giants. The act strives to mitigate the risks associated with powerful AI technology, particularly focusing on regulating foundational models like large language models





BusinessInsider / 🏆 729. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artificial Intelligence Open-Source Europe Regulation Yann Lecun Meta Deepseek Ai Action Summit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Macron Urges Europe to 'Wake Up' and Increase Defense SpendingFrench President Emmanuel Macron called on Europe to bolster its defense spending, warning that reliance on the U.S. for security is unsustainable. Macron's statement echoes former President Donald Trump's demands for increased European contributions to NATO, particularly in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Read more »

Macron Urges Europe to 'Wake Up' and Boost Defense SpendingFrench President Emmanuel Macron called on Europe to increase its defense spending, warning that reliance on U.S. taxpayer dollars for security will no longer be sustainable. Macron's call echoes previous warnings from former President Donald Trump, who has criticized the cost of the war in Ukraine for U.S. taxpayers and urged NATO members to contribute more financially.

Read more »

Lagarde Urges Europe to Prepare for Trump TariffsECB President Christine Lagarde warns Europe of potential trade tariffs from President Trump, urging them to prepare and anticipate potential consequences.

Read more »

Europe must be prepared for Trump tariffs, European Central Bank chief warnsEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde spoke to CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Read more »

NATO Chief Urges Nations to Boost Defense Spending or Face ConsequencesNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned European allies on Monday that they must significantly increase their defense spending or risk facing potentially dire consequences. Rutte delivered a stark message at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, emphasizing the urgency of re-evaluating spending priorities to prioritize security in the face of rising threats from Russia.

Read more »

Trump's space policy won't catch Europe off guard, ESA chief saysAndrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others.

Read more »