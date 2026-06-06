Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction: MLB Saturday odds, picks, bets

Yankees-Red Sox continues Saturday night in The Bronx.

Ranger Suarez #55 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sunday, May 31, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Judge’s absence – not to mention the continued loss of their other right-handed slugger, Giancarlo Stanton – changes the entire shape of the Yankees’ lineup, not just because he is baseball’s most dangerous hitter, but because New York is suddenly much easier to attack. , and without Judge anchoring the middle of the order, Boston southpaw Ranger Suarez will have a much clearer path navigating their lineup on Saturday evening.

He’s twice thrown eight shutout innings in an outing twice already this season, showing he’s capable of utterly dominating a lineup. The left-hander struggled last time he faced the Yankees in April, but that was thanks, in large part, to the presence of Judge and Stanton. New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge looks on in the dugout in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Bronx, NY.

Aside from a three-run homer off the bat of Amed Rosario, not much damage was done against Suarez that day. There is enough evidence that Suarez can handle this version of the Yankees lineup, especially with Judge and Stanton no longer looming from the right side. That gives us a good buy point on Suarez to limit the damage in a matchup that looks far less intimidating than it did the last time he took on the pinstripes.

Dylan Svoboda is a versatile writer and analyst across many sports. He’s particularly knowledgeable about the big three — MLB, the NFL and the NBA.





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