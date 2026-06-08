Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 8

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians just played in a three-game series in the Bronx. The Guardians won the series 2-1, and now the two teams will face

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians just played in a three-game series in the Bronx. The Guardians won the series 2-1, and now the two teams will face each other in another series to begin this week, except this time it'll take place in Cleveland.

New York: Will Warren, RHP The Yankees have had a bit of a strikeout issue against right-handed pitchers this season, sporting a strikeout percentage of 23.0% when facing righties, which is the sixth-highest mark amongst all teams. Gavin Williams racked up six strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched against the Yankees last week, so we need just one more strikeout from him today for him to hit the over on his strikeout total of 6.5.

The Yankees' offense has struggled lately, at least by their standards. Over the past 30 days, they're 10th in the Majors in wRC+ with an OPS of .734. The Guardians' struggles have been even worse, ranking 22nd in wRC+ with an OPS of .680. Both offenses may continue to struggle tonight in what's a solid pitching matchup between Will Warren and Gavin Williams .

It's also comforting to know that both bullpens rank in the top half of the Majors in bullpen ERA. Let's trust the pitchers tonight and bet the UNDER. SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win. Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network.

He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.





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