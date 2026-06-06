Yankees Triple-A affiliate throws no-hitter against Mets

The Subway Series isn’t just for the Major League clubs.

The Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, led by Yankees right-handers Brendan Beck and Carson Coleman, combined to no-hit the Syracuse Mets in a 4-0 win in Central New York.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Brendan Beck follows through on a pitch against the Texas Rangers on May 7, 2026. Beck, who won his fifth game of the year, threw the first seven innings, striking out six batters and walking three. Coleman tossed the final two innings with one walk and two punchouts. He closed it out with a 6-4-3 double play against Kevin Parada, a Mets first-round pick in 2022.

Scranton took the lead with two runs in the second off a run-scoring double play and an RBI triple by Duke Ellis. Ellis then hit a solo homer in the fifth. Jonathan Ornelas blast his own solo shot in the eighth.. The switch-hitting outfielder got injured crashing into the left field wall at Yankee Stadium on May 7, and it was later revealed that he suffered an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder.

New York Post receives revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and when you make a purchase. Jack Wenninger, the Mets’ fifth-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline, started the game for Syracuse. He threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs — one earned. Jorge Polanco and Francisco Alvarez also started the game as part of their respective rehab assignments.

Polanco had two walks while Alvarez went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. The RailRiders have been leading the five-game series with Syracuse thus far. They won the first two in the set on Tuesday and early Wednesday before the Mets grabbed the Wednesday nightcap and Thursday’s game with a walk-off single by Matt Rudick. They wrap up the series this weekend with a 7:35 p.m. start on Saturday and a 1:05 p.m. contest on Sunday.





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