Yankees' Triple-A Affiliate Officially Rebrands Ahead of 2027 Season

The Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees has confirmed its new identity moving forward. The Yankees' Triple-A team will now be known as the Scranton/Wilk

Mike Ford of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders participates in the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Southwest University Park in El Paso on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Home Run Derby 19 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectSaturday.

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"The SWB Highlanders name carries a dual meaning rooted in both place and baseball history," the team'sreads. "It reflects the NEPA terrain, where PNC Field sits surrounded by wooded hills, trails, and the natural beauty that shapes life in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area, while also honoring the earliest identity in Yankees history. The New York Highlanders played at Hilltop Park in Manhattan's Washington Heights from 1903 to 1912 before the franchise adopted the Yankees moniker.

Just as the Highlanders became the Yankees more than a century ago, today's SWB Highlanders are becoming tomorrow's Bronx Bombers.

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"Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Heading into the 2027 season, two of New York's highest-ranked prospects are expected to headline the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders' pitching staff.

Unless there's a trade or an unexpected injury, right-handerswill most likely start next year in the Triple-A rotation. While both young hurlers could be bullpen options at some point in 2027, it'd be extremely surprising if they didn't open the season as starters. , though, the 23-year-old had a 2.45 ERA in 21 Triple-A starts this season. The next step for the young pitcher will be trying to replicate that minor league success in the majors.

As things stand, Rodriguez and Lagrange should be two of the most exciting prospects to watch in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders' first season. Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team.

While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.