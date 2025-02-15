Yankees' Stroman Stands Firm as Starter, Trade Rumors Swirl

Marcus Stroman's return to Yankees camp ignited speculation about his future role. He insists on starting, though trade possibilities remain open. The Yankees' deep pitching staff presents both opportunities and challenges.

Marcus Stroman made his stance clear during his return to Yankees camp on Friday: he's a starting pitcher and won't accept a bullpen role. His presence adds an interesting layer to the Yankees' pitching plans as they navigate the uncertainties of the upcoming season. Stroman's primary function, should injuries arise within the starting rotation, is readily apparent.

The Yankees experienced this firsthand last March when Gerrit Cole suffered an elbow injury, forcing Luis Gil to step up and ultimately launch a stellar Rookie of the Year campaign. Stroman would be the logical choice to fill a vacancy in the rotation if any of the projected starters – Cole, Max Fried, Gil, Carlos Rodón, or Clarke Schmidt – are unable to start the regular season on time. From the Yankees' perspective, preparing Stroman as a starter seems like the most sensible approach. They appear to have little choice, as Stroman has been resolute in his desire to remain a starter. However, the possibility of trading Stroman remains open, though the Yankees haven't actively pursued it yet. The team's reluctance may stem from several factors: Stroman's $18 million salary, his vesting option for 2026 worth another $18 million if he surpasses the 140-inning mark this season, concerns about his performance late last season, and his outspoken nature on social media and with reporters.The timing of any potential trade could be crucial. As the season approaches, teams desperate for starting pitching might be more willing to consider Stroman, especially if the free agent market dries up. The Yankees might be more inclined to trade him if they can absorb some of his salary and another team truly needs an arm. The likelihood of a trade hinges on the health of the Yankees' starting rotation. If the five projected starters stay healthy, Stroman becomes expendable. An intriguing scenario is the possibility of the Yankees utilizing a six-man rotation, similar to what the Dodgers did last season to manage the workload of their talented pitching staff. While Yankees manager Aaron Boone hasn't ruled it out, he hasn't expressed a strong inclination towards it. The main concerns with a six-man rotation are the reduced frequency of starts for key pitchers like Cole and Fried, and potential resistance from the pitching staff and players themselves. A six-man rotation would also impact the bullpen, leaving it with only seven arms instead of eight





