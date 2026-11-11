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Yankees’ staff keeps thinning as hitting coach James Rowson leaves for Giants

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Yankees’ staff keeps thinning as hitting coach James Rowson leaves for Giants
Sports · James Rowson · New York Yankees
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As the Yankees considered moving on from James Rowson, the hitting coach moved on first.

Rowson, who , is leaving to join the Giants’ coaching staff as their offensive coordinator, The Post’s Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman reported Wednesday. Join Post Sports + for exciting subscriber-only features, including real-timeBrian Cashman was non-committal on Rowson while speaking to reporters Tuesday, describing the coach as a “free agent” who was speaking to other teams while the Yankees were “engaged in the marketplace and also internally, determining what’s next and best for us.

”for another season gone by without a championship — describing it as an issue for the last two years. It remains to be seen what the Yankees will do with assistant hitting coaches Casey Dykes and Jake Hirst. Yankees hitting coach James Rowson stands behind the batting cage during a workout at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. , Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

Also readYankees promote Aaron Gershenfeld to major league staff after Tanner Swanson’s exit

Rowson had been the Yankees’ hitting coach since 2024, after they fired Dillon Lawson midseason in 2023 and used Sean Casey as an interim hitting coach for the rest of that season. The Mount Vernon native, who previously spent time as the Yankees’ minor league hitting coordinator before working with the Cubs, Twins, Marlins and Tigers, had plenty of fans in the clubhouse, most notably Aaron Judge.

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This marks the third departure from Aaron Boone’s staff this offseason, after major league field coordinator/director of catching Tanner Swanson

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