The Yankees could solve two pressing problems by taking advantage of the Giants' reported fire sale ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

as the dog days of summer approach, and it gives Yankees general manager Brian Cashman the chance to kill two birds with one stone. The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players — Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman — among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray.

Yankees should target Matt Chapman "Another possible candidate to move is third baseman Matt Chapman, who is in the second year of a six-year, $151 million contract that includes a full no-trade clause," Rosenthal added.

"Chapman, 33, has recovered from an early slump to lead the team with 3.2 bWAR. Trading him would create payroll flexibility and open third base for Casey Schmitt.

". Yes, Ryan McMahon is a Gold Glove-caliber fielder. But he's hit .209 with a .637 OPS since coming over last season from the Rockies. Matt Chapman would be the ideal solution to the Yankees' Ryan McMahon-shaped problem.

| Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images Chapman, meanwhile, is a five-time Gold Glove Award winner who's hit at least 21 home runs in four of the last five seasons. He's hitting .261 this season and was an MVP candidate in 2024 when he slugged 27 home runs and set career highs in RBIs and stolen bases .who can offer tremendous protection while designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and right fielder Aaron Judge are on the injured list.

Yes, Chapman comes with a big price tag thanks to that $151 million contract. But $25 million per year buys a lot of security at the hot corner. And with such a high salary, chances are the Yankees. He can mix the lefty bats of Rice and Cody Bellinger with the righty bats of Judge, Stanton and Chapman.

That would be an explosive offense for the team which already leads the majors in home runs.





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