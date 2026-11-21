At one point, Dylan Crews was the second overall pick in the 2023 draft. In the post-Juan Soto era, the Washington Nationals hoped the youngster from out of LSU

Washington Nationals right fielder Dylan Crews celebrates with teammates after hitting a 2-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect At one point, Dylan Crews was the second overall pick in the 2023 draft. In the post-Juan Soto era, the Washington Nationals hoped the youngster from out of LSU would be another piece to bridge them into the future. Unfortunately, things haven't been promising for Crews, who has a career 82 wRC+ in 897 plate appearances across three seasons.

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The Nationals may want to dump him, and while Crews carries the baggage of what comes with being a top prospect who has underwhelmed in the show, he could serve a different purpose for the New York Yankees. While Crews wouldn't be a starter unless the Nationals missed out on mining his potential to the fullest, a fourth outfielder and bench bat is a sufficient role for him on any team.

Given the Yankees' fluid outfield situation, withand Spencer Jones having a tough year defensively, Crews could serve as a spot starter or late-inning replacement for either. Crews' 4 Outs Above Average between center and right field ranks in the 87th percentile in baseball. He is also a speedster, sporting a 93rd percentile sprint speed.

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Between the defense and the speed, it's how a player who hasn't even cracked a .300 OBP and is sitting at the Mendoza line in his career can have a positive WAR. He had a .9 WAR in 109 games last season. Although his 443 plate appearances are probably too many for an outfielder who can't hit much despite the occasional home run—he had 13 last year—coming off the bench would be perfect for him. In many ways,.

Here are former top prospects who underwhelmed offensively when that was supposed to be one of their calling cards. Now there's a world where both are prominent members of the Bombers' bench. New York Yankees second baseman Anthony Volpe reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a game-tying two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of game three of the ALDS during the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Crews wouldn't be the perfect addition. He certainly would draw the ire of fans if that Jeff Passan notification hits and he says the Yankees have acquired him, but he's an intriguing trade piece who probably wouldn't cost much.

A prospect or two outside the Yankees' top ten might be all it takes to land Crews, and even if he is as popular as Nesbaum claims, it's not like teams would be falling over themselves to land him. He should come relatively cheap, no matter how many teams are involved. It could be the second trade with them this year, after theJoe Randazzo is a reference librarian who lives on Long Island.

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When he’s not behind a desk offering assistance to his patrons, he writes about the Yankees for Yankees On SI. Follow him as @YankeeLibrarian on X and Instagram.