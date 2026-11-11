Yankees Ace Cam Schlittler Wins Unanimous AL Cy Young Award

Yankees ace Cam Schlittler captured the American League Cy Young Award with all 30 first-place votes after leading the AL with a 1.95 ERA. Toronto's Louis Varland and San Diego's Mason Miller won the new reliever of the year awards.

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler was named the American League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, receiving all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America. The unanimous decision highlights his status as the most dominant starting pitcher in the league this season.

Schlittler, 25, posted a 14-6 record with an AL-leading 1.95 earned run average. He also recorded 239 strikeouts in 193 and two-thirds innings pitched. His performance marks the second time a Yankees pitcher has won the honor in the last four years.

Also read Cam Schlittler wins AL Cy Young unanimously after dominant season to join elite Yankees company

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Schlittler in an official statement, calling the award richly deserved. Boone noted that the young right-hander showed astonishing growth since being drafted and possessed a tireless appetite for refinement. He described Schlittler as a foundational player who has flourished through hard work.

The 1.95 ERA ranks third in Yankees franchise history. It trails only Spud Chandler's 1.64 mark from 1943 and Ron Guidry's 1.74 from 1978. This achievement cements Schlittler's place among the elite pitchers in baseball history.

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Gerrit Cole won the award for the Yankees in 2023. Schlittler joins Cole as a recent unanimous winner, following in the footsteps of legend Ron Guidry. This streak represents a resurgence of dominance for New York's pitching staff in recent seasons.

Toronto's Louis Varland captured the American League Reliever of the Year award. Varland finished with a 1.27 ERA, 35 saves, and 97 strikeouts in 78 innings. This season marked the first year the BBWAA voted on a reliever of the year.

San Diego's Mason Miller won the National League Reliever of the Year. He recorded 38 saves and a 1.67 ERA over 70 innings. The other finalists for the AL award were Tampa Bay's Bryan Baker and Cleveland's Cade Smith.

Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays finished second in the Cy Young voting. The Yankees ace received 22 second-place votes. Cease went 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA in his runner-up campaign.

Cleveland's Parker Messick placed third in the Cy Young balloting. He earned seven second-place votes after going 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA. Cleveland's Gavin Williams led the AL with 248 strikeouts.

The New York Times reported that this marks Schlittler's first full season in the majors. He made his MLB debut in the summer of 2025, which precluded him from Rookie of the Year eligibility last year.

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His strong numbers during that partial 2025 stint hinted at his potential. Schlittler continued to develop into the Yankees' ace during the 2026 campaign. His consistency from start to finish has been widely praised by analysts.

Gerrit Cole was the first Yankees pitcher to win since Roger Clemens in 2001. However, the recent cycle includes Tarik Skubal of Detroit winning the last two awards before Schlittler's win. This shifts the focus back to New York for now.

Schlittler expressed gratitude to his family and teammates in a brief response on social media. He described the moment as special and thanked his parents, brother, and sister. He emphasized that the job was not yet done for the Yankees.

Boone highlighted the statistical rarity of Schlittler's season. He became just the fourth Yankee to finish with a sub-2.00 ERA since 1913. The achievement underscores the significance of his unanimous selection.

The voting results solidified Schlittler as a cornerstone for the Yankees franchise. His ability to mix power with control has defined his rookie-to-veteran transition. The organization views his success as a key asset for future contention.