The Yankees’ bullpen push could let them trade a starter for third-base help before or after a looming MLB lockout.

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman speaks to the media during the Covenant House Sleep Out at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in New York.

The Yankees, either through retention or signings ,And the strong industry sense is that they are not done. They remain engaged in the relief market,as they weigh a substantial commitment to create a powerhouse endgame with the lefty and Bednar.

Also read Clarke Schmidt Could Become Yankees' Biggest Pitching Wild Card in 2027

With or without Morejon, what has become clear is that the Yankees are trying to compile enough overall pitching depth to make trading a starter more palatable. from The Bronx and beyond — he’s giving Sports+ subscribers the inside buzz on the Yankees. Multiple executives and agents expect the Yankees to ultimately use an arm from among Clarke Schmidt, Ryan Weathers, Will Warren, Carlos Lagrange or Elmer Rodríguez to try to address a positional need, most likely third base.

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The question is on which side of the lockout divide that is more probable to occur. Because while it is feasible to trade before MLB owners issue a lockout at midnight next week as Tuesday becomes Wednesday, there are complications. New York Yankees starting pitcher Ryan Weathers reacts during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in New York.

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon throws during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park in San Diego, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. Josh Jung #6 of the Texas Rangers attempts to dive and catch a ball during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field on Sept. 19, 2026.