Brian Cashman brings back Jonathan Loaisiga to bolster the Yankees bullpen with his high-velocity fastball and ground ball skills after a healthy season with Arizona.

The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed , bringing back the talented but often injured reliever who spent eight years with them before pitching for the Diamondbacks in 2026.

as signings this month as Brian Cashman tries to rebuild a bullpen that had lefty Brent Headrick as the only healthy, full-time member of the 2026 unitThe 32-year-old Loáisiga is coming off a healthy season with the Diamondbacks, with whom he pitched a career-high 67 games while posting a 2.42 ERA in 67 innings. He had signed a minor league deal with Arizona after the Yankees declined his $5 million club option last offseason.

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Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga pitches against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 20, 2026. The Yankees always loved Loáisiga’s stuff and talent, but too often it was plagued by physical issues.

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During his time in The Bronx, he spent time on the injured list with a right shoulder strain , right shoulder inflammation, right elbow inflammation , a right flexor strain and then underwent UCL surgery with an internal brace in April 2024. New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga closes out the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium in New York, Thursday, July 31, 2025.

If he can stay healthy in his second stint with the Yankees, the Nicaraguan would add some fastball velocity to a bullpen that had been missing it – including a 97.9 mph sinker that led to a 55.8 percent ground ball rate, which ranked in the 95th percentile of all major leaguers.