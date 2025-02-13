Yankees Prospect Eric Reyzelman Hospitalized After Allergic Reaction

Top Yankees pitching prospect Eric Reyzelman was hospitalized after experiencing an allergic reaction and leaving Steinbrenner Field prior to the team's workout.

Hard-throwing Yankees relief prospect Eric Reyzelman, who enjoyed a sensational 2024 season, was hospitalized and admitted after experiencing an allergic reaction and leaving Steinbrenner Field prior to the team's workout. Reyzelman, 23, was invited to the Yankees' big-league spring training as a non-roster player following his breakout campaign. In 2024, the 6-foot-2, 188-pound right-hander pitched at three levels, displaying an impressive fastball that reaches 99 mph. He compiled a 1.

16 ERA in 31 games, recording five saves and an impressive 63 strikeouts in 38.2 innings. Reyzelman's performance was particularly notable in his 21 appearances for the Double-A Somerset Patriots, where he posted a stellar 1.93 ERA. He also showcased his talent at the rookie level, pitching four scoreless innings for the Florida Complex League Yankees and six more for the High-A Hudson Valley Renegade. The team is keeping Reyzelman overnight for observation and will provide another update on his condition Thursday. 'There is uncertainty, so we're going to wait for doctors to give us more information,' Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo said





njdotcom / 🏆 282. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

YANKS ERIC REYZELMAN PROSPECT ALLERGIC REACTION HOSPITALIZED BASEBALL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yankees Land Top International Prospect Cedeno After Missing Out on SasakiThe New York Yankees signed 16-year-old shortstop Cedeno for $2.5 million, bolstering their minor league system despite missing out on highly sought-after pitcher Sasaki, who joined the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yankees international amateur scouting director Donny Rowland expressed his desire for the best players for the team, acknowledging that Cedeno and other top prospects offer significant potential.

Read more »

New York Yankees Top Pitching Prospect 'Ready to Rock' Ahead of Spring TrainingA New York Yankees top pitching prospect is finally healthy after a tough 2024.

Read more »

New York Giants Draft Prospect: RB Jarquez Hunter, AuburnJarquez Hunter packs a lot of punch into his 5-10 frame.

Read more »

Red Sox Cautious Spending Despite Prospect HopesThe Boston Red Sox have made significant improvements to their pitching staff this offseason but remain hesitant to make major investments in established hitters. Despite reports suggesting a desire for a middle-of-the-order bat, the team's leadership appears to be prioritizing their top prospects, potentially jeopardizing their competitiveness in the upcoming season.

Read more »

FCS Football: Final Grades For Every FCS Prospect At The 2025 Senior BowlMultiple former FCS football stars competed at the 2025 Senior Bowl. We grade every FCS prospect's performance and highlight the top performers from the week in Mobile, Alabama

Read more »

Blackhawks Recall Prospect Levshunov for Practice During AHL All-Star BreakThe Chicago Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Artyom Levshunov from the Rockford IceHogs to practice with the NHL team during the AHL's All-Star break. Levshunov, the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft, missed the start of the season due to injury but has recorded three goals and 10 assists in 38 games with Rockford. While the Blackhawks don't expect him to play in any games during his recall, they believe the experience will be beneficial for his development.

Read more »