Yankees Projected to Sign Top International Prospect Wandy Asigen in 2026

Fangraphs predicts the New York Yankees will sign 15-year-old Dominican shortstop Wandy Asigen for a potentially record-breaking $4 million bonus. Asigen is considered a top prospect for the 2026 international free agent class, with scouts projecting his transition to third base as he develops.

The 2025 MLB offseason has come and gone, but the anticipation for 2026 is already brewing. In line with this, the analytical baseball website Fangraphs recently unveiled its updated international player rankings , forecasting which teams will secure the top overseas prospects in the upcoming year. Notably, many of the prospects highlighted by Fangraphs are not yet eligible to be signed by MLB teams due to their age, as they haven't reached 16 years old.

This applies to Wandy Asigen, the top prospect projected to join the New York Yankees, a standout 5-foot-10, 165-pound shortstop hailing from the Dominican Republic. Currently 15 years old, Asigen will turn 16.4 on January 15, 2026, marking the first international signing day of that year. Given his young age, scouts anticipate that as Asigen matures physically, he's likely to transition from shortstop to third base. 'Asigen, a lefty hitter with impressive power, is expected to outgrow the shortstop position in time and shift to third base, considering his current footwork and future projections,' wrote Adam Weinrib, a Yankees writer for Fansided. 'A lot can happen between now and then. Still, though ... that swing.' Fangraphs estimates Asigen's signing bonus could reach up to $4 million, with a minimum of $3.5 million. Joe Doyle, a prospect analyst for Future Star Series Plus, stated that 'some believe' Asigen is the top prospect in the 2026 international free agent class. Doyle, on his X (formerly Twitter) account, described Asigen's attributes as 'Big twitch, bigger bat speed. Athletic and tooled up. Aggressive swings and expands the zone at times. Footwork/stride likely shifts him to third base.'If the Yankees ultimately commit $4 million to sign Asigen next year, he would become their most expensive international amateur free agent since they signed Jasson Dominguez, also from the Dominican Republic, for $5.1 million in 2019. Dominguez, a switch-hitting outfielder who saw limited action at the major league level in 2023 and 2024, is projected to be the Yankees' opening day leadoff hitter for the upcoming season.





