As he prepared to settle into a sleeping bag on the field at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night, Brian Cashman promised that he was “fully operational.”

As he prepared to settle into a sleeping bag on the field at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night, Brian Cashman promised that he was “fully operational” via his cellphone with his office close by if needed.

Normally when Cashman takes part in the annual Covenant House Sleep Out, the offseason is just barely beginning and the hot stove is still chilly. This is, though, with less than two weeks left to make moves before a potential lockout puts a freeze on all player transactions for what could be months.

Also read New Yankees Trade Target Emerges to Fix Infield Conundrum

“I would describe it as drinking out of a firehose right now of engagement with my opposing general managers to try to see if there’s any trade matches and full throttle on player-agent engagement,” Cashman said before his 15th annual Sleep Out, which raises funds and awareness for youth experiencing homelessness. “Doing everything we can to try to improve our team.

” Yankees GM Brian Cashman lies in a sleeping bag during the Covenant House Sleep Out on Nov. 19, 2026 at Yankee Stadium.the one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer. Lefty reliever Tim Hill is also set to rejoin a bullpen that needed to be rebuilt and could still use another impact arm or two.

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And while Cashman called the bullpen “our priority, one of them,” the Yankees still need to address a lineup that fell well short of expectations, which is part of the reason why they are on the hunt for a new hitting coach . There is also the non-tender deadline Friday .

It remains to be seen, though, just how big a swing the Yankees will take to improve their lineup, with a relatively weak free agent class and plenty of uncertainty over what kind of economic system teams will be working under whenever the lockout is finally lifted.

“We’ll definitely try to improve the offense, no question about that,” Cashman said. “At the same time, no promises, either. We’re going to continue to work through it. I know getting a healthy Aaron Judge back is going to make a big difference.

Getting a healthy Giancarlo Stanton back will be a big difference. And then obviously what I can run into, whether it’s free agent talks or trade talks.

“It’s early, but it’s not early in this process. But we’ve definitely been working hard out there on it. I’ve had a lot of different ideas I’ve floated that haven’t been accepted yet, but I’m optimistic at some point that we’re going to run into some things that will make us better. ” Yankees GM Brian Cashman , Melyssa Savannah Ford and Mike Pinsky attend the Covenant House Sleep Out on Nov. 19, 2026.

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, where Ryan McMahon still has one year and $16 million left on his contract but is coming off an underwhelming season on both sides of the ball. Cashman said he believes that McMahon “is a better player than what we saw last year,” but he acknowledged the team was having conversations about upgrading the position. Part of the problem is that the free agent market is not flush with attractive replacements.

The most intriguing one is, though there are questions about whether he can handle the position defensively, while the Yankees have shown interest in former Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, who had a rough 2026. Corey Seager also looms as a potential trade target, though it is questionable whether the Yankees would be comfortable taking on the five years and $155 million left on his contract.

The Yankees could also use a right-handed-hitting catcher to partner with Austin Wells, an upgrade at second base and some insurance in center field if Spencer Jones — whom Cashman again said profiles better in the corners — does not earn the full-time job. Cashman did reveal that he has been getting plenty of calls on fellow outfielder Jasson Domínguez, who entered Thursday with a 1.146 OPS in 11 games in the Dominican Winter League.

“I think the entire industry is noticing that, based on the phone calls I’m getting,” Cashman said. “So I don’t know. Competition is great. It makes no sense to guarantee anybody anything right now. ”