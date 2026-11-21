The New York Yankees have non-tendered pitchers Luis Gil and Fernando Cruz, making them free agents ahead of the 2027 season due to roster depth and performance metrics.

The New York Yankees have officially announced the non-tendering of right-handed pitchers Luis Gil and Fernando Cruz, rendering both athletes eligible for free agency as of now. This decision concludes the professional relationship between the American League East franchise and two key pitching components who have been with the organization for varying durations. The move marks a significant shift in the team's roster construction strategy for the upcoming 2027 season.

Luis Gil Becomes Immediate Free Agent

Luis Gil, the 28-year-old pitcher who secured the American League Rookie of the Year title during the 2024 season, is now a free agent after the Yankees chose not to extend a contract offer for 2027. Gil can now sign with any Major League Baseball team of his choosing, opening the door for him to find a new environment where he can attempt to rebound from recent performance struggles. His departure comes despite the remarkable success he experienced in 2024, where he posted a 15-7 record with a 3.50 ERA.

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Performance Decline and Injury History

During the 2025 season, Gil appeared in 11 games for the Yankees, accumulating a 4-1 record, a 3.32 earned run average, and 41 strikeouts. However, his 2026 campaign saw a decline in effectiveness, as he finished with a 1-2 record, a 4.61 ERA, and only 17 strikeouts over his limited action. Gil missed significant playing time over the last two seasons due to persistent injury trouble, which likely contributed to the franchise's decision to part ways. The team had previously floated Gil in trade rumors, but ultimately opted to release him rather than negotiate a trade.

Fernando Cruz Also Released From Roster

Fernando Cruz, a 36-year-old veteran reliever, was also non-tendered by the Yankees, making him another free agent eligible to sign with a new club. Cruz provided stability during his tenure, recording a 4-6 record, a 3.13 ERA, and 67 strikeouts in 61 games during the 2026 season. In the previous 2025 season, Cruz appeared in 49 games for New York, maintaining a 3-4 record and a 3.56 ERA. The Yankees announced the roster move via their official social media platform, X, confirming that both right-handed pitchers were non-tendered simultaneously.

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Roster Depth Dictates Strategic Roster Cuts

The New York Yankees possess considerable depth in their starting pitching rotation, which has allowed management to make these difficult decisions regarding Gil and Cruz. With several established arms available on the roster, the front office determined that retaining these specific players was not essential for the 2027 competitive window. This structural decision highlights the organization's willingness to shed salary and roster spots for veterans and players coming off injury-plagued years.

Future Implications for Gil and Cruz

The free agency market now awaits both Gil and Cruz as they seek new opportunities to revive their careers. For Gil, the situation is particularly notable given his recent Rookie of the Year status, making his release a bold and unexpected move by the Yankees. Observers will watch closely to see which teams sign Gil and whether he can return to the form that earned him 2024 honors. Meanwhile, Cruz's veteran presence may still attract interest from clubs seeking reliable relief pitching for the upcoming season.