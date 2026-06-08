Yankees Monday Mailbag 6/8: Anthony Volpe's Outlook, Aaron Judge's MVP Case & More

It's time for the latest Yankees mailbag, featuring questions from fans. What does Anthony Volpe's outlook look like? Is Aaron Judge still an MVP candidate?

Does Aaron Judge still have a chance to be the American League's 2026 MVP? | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Imagesreach out to Joseph RandazzoHere are answers to six of the most pressing questions that were on Yankees fans minds this week:It's hard to imagine that Anthony Volpe has much longer.

It's one thing if his defense were sparkling and he were hitting this way. That version of Volpe we saw in 2024 may be gone, though, and his arm, which was never great, feels like it's worse this year. That series against Boston showed us a lot. Volpe bounced a routine throw in the first game and then, in that second game, when Ceddanne Rafaela was rounding third and heading home, he could have thrown him out by a mile.

Instead, Volpe sailed the throw, and it nearly landed in the dugout. It's clear that Volpe is a liability, and at this point, even the Yankees must see it. There's not much to suggest that he will improve, andonce Jasson Domínguez returns, but the trigger should be pulled sooner. @thelaurenPhelps on Instagramto determine when he will be back, it's hard to see him getting MVP.

He wasn't really the frontrunner before he got hurt. There was that injured list stint last year, but it was only 10 days. He was also the clear frontrunner. That's okay, though.

Judge could get another piece of hardware. He could probably use a World Series trophy for his trophy case. @Jac_morrell on Instagram My guess would be Carlos Lagrange. The Yankees have already converted him to the bullpen in Triple-A. If we see Elmer Rodríguez in the postseason, I feel like something must have gone horribly wrong in the rotation, and starters have gone down like flies.

@_not_mikeee on InstagramThe thing is, Wells was awesome after Rice took his job. Wells had 95 plate appearances after he took his job back and hit .271/.319/.553 with a 137 wRC+. Before then, Wells was hitting .206/.263/.405 with an 82 wRC+.. At the point of his benching, he at least had the slugging.

He doesn't even have that now. Now he's hitting .166/.278/.255 with a 54 wRC+. Austin Wells has left much to be desired offensively this season, putting the Yankees' catcher position in need of help. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images It just feels like the Yankees are at the end of their ropes with both Volpe and Wells.

Wells may be a great defensive catcher, which is the reverse of what was expected of him, but next season, if one were to guess, there's a new backstop in the Bronx. It could happen this year. It's hard to imagine that the Yankees want Ali Sánchez on the roster for the rest of the season. This is just the position that they're in, unfortunately.

If J.C. Escarra, with even an 80-something wRC+ and a little pop in his bat, the job would have been his by now. Both Austin Wells and Escarra have been so bad that they had to dig into the minors to find a replacement. Sanchez may be here for a bit just by virtue of it being hard to find two catchers during the regular season.

I do actually, and it's not just a homer take. The Yankees have seven hitters with a wRC+ above 100, and, in the last month,. That three-run blast by Chisholm could have been one of the more important shots of the season. Obviously, you can't replace Judge, and if the lineup and rotation were in the place they were in 2023, I wouldn't feel that way.

These Yankees were already pretty good around him, and at this point, they're tied for first. They may keep their head above water by virtue of the American League being so bad. At this point, they're a better team than most teams in the AL, even with Judge out. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations





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