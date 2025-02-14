Yankees Manager Boone Responds to Dodgers' Trash Talk After World Series Win

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone discusses the Dodgers' 'trash talk' towards the Yankees after their World Series victory, emphasizing his hope for a more classy approach from his own team should they achieve similar success.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed his desire for his team to emulate the Los Angeles Dodgers ' championship triumph from the previous season. However, he emphasized his hope that his players would conduct themselves with more grace in victory should they reach the pinnacle. Boone's comments came during a press conference as pitchers and catchers commenced spring training in Tampa, Florida.

He was questioned about the Dodgers' perceived 'trash talk' directed at the Yankees during the offseason, particularly following their World Series victory. Boone acknowledged that the Dodgers' victory was well-earned and they had every right to celebrate their success. He stated, 'Don’t like hearing that,' referring to the Dodgers' comments. 'But the reality is we didn’t play our best in the series and they won, so they had that right to say whatever. Hopefully, we’re in that position next year and handle things with a little more class.' The Dodgers dominated the series, winning in five games, capitalizing on several Yankees errors and miscues, particularly in Game 5. The series culminated with a dramatic 7-6 Dodgers victory, securing their second World Series title in five years.While acknowledging the Dodgers' impressive feat, Boone pointed out that the 'trash talk' seemed to originate from players who played a less prominent role in their championship run. He stated, 'Some guys are more inclined to spout off and be a little more colorful than others,' He emphasized that the Dodgers' star players, such as Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Clayton Kershaw, had not engaged in disrespectful behavior towards his team. Boone concluded his remarks by reiterating his hope for a more dignified display of sportsmanship from his own team if they were to achieve similar success in the future. 'Hopefully we’re in that position and do things a little better.'





