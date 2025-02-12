Yankees Look to Fuel World Series Hunger

The New York Yankees are back at their spring training facility, aiming to turn last year's World Series disappointment into motivation for a championship run. Manager Aaron Boone emphasizes the importance of internal hunger and drive, acknowledging that talent alone is not enough. The team grapples with the loss of Juan Soto and the pressure to end their championship drought.

The Yankees are back at Steinbrenner Field, aiming to turn last year's World Series heartbreak into fuel for a championship run. Manager Aaron Boone knows the talent is there, but the key is maintaining the hunger and drive that propelled them to an 82-win season and a World Series berth in 2023. 'I think you can have a great situation, a great culture, a great closeness, a great professionalism about your team,' Boone said on Tuesday.

'Sometimes the separator — where a team that’s good can be great, a team that’s great can be a champion — is that hunger. That is not a given, even with the best of people and the best of teams.' The sting of last year's World Series loss to the Dodgers, particularly the disastrous defensive inning in Game 5, is still fresh. Boone admitted the disappointment but emphasized the need to learn from it. 'You don’t like hearing that,' Boone said. 'But the reality is we didn’t play our best in the series and they won. So they have that right to say whatever. Hopefully we’re in that position next year and handle things with a little more class.' The offseason saw the Yankees fail to re-sign Juan Soto, despite a lucrative $760 million offer. Soto's departure leaves questions about the Yankees' ability to replace his offensive production and whether they did enough to fill the void. 'We’ll judge it in the end, right?’ Boone said. 'But really proud of the pivot, as people would say, whether it’s from ownership on down to our front office.' Boone believes the drive needs to come from within the team, rather than being forced. 'There certainly has to be a tone set at the top, without question,’ Boone said. 'But true edge, true hunger comes internally from guys. You’ve got to have that drive day in and day out. Now, I’m part of setting that tone and hopefully pulling some of that out — our coaches as well.' The Yankees have a history of success, but the pressure to end the 2009 championship drought is mounting. With a core of veteran players like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, time is of the essence. Boone, entering the final year of his contract, is hoping for a natural progression of hunger and determination within the team. 'We have high hopes and big dreams, rightfully so,’ Boone said. 'We’re going to go to battle here … with a talented group, capable of a lot of things. But right now, that’s what it is. We have a chance to be a really good club, which is usually the case year in and year out when you get to put on this uniform. But now it’s on us to go start doing the work.'





