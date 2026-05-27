Yankees Log 24 Hits Against Royals: Historic Franchise Outing By The Numbers

The New York Yankees scored 15 runs on 24 hits against the Kansas City Royals. Here are more numbers from the historic night.

Destroyed. Pummeled. Disemboweled. Whatever word one wants to use to categorize what the New York Yankees did to the Kansas Royals on Tuesday night is accurate.

What did the Yankees do? They scored 15 runs on 24 hits, but there are plenty more nuggets — some historic — from the 15-1 win. Here's the Yankees' Tuesday night offensive display by the numbers:For the first time in franchise history, each of the Yankees' nine starters had at least two hits. The Yankees had five players tally at least three hits: Rosario, center fielder Trent Grisham, designated hitter Ben Rice, shortstop Anthony Volpe and catcher Austin Wells.

The Yankees had three players reach base four times: Rosario, Rice and three-time American League MVP Aaron Judge. The number of players who drove in at least two runs: Rosario, Volpe and outfielders Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham. The number of doubles the Yankees had.

The number of home runs the Yankees hit: Rosario , Volpe, Grisham, Bellinger and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.The number of baserunners New York pitching surrendered; starter Cam Schlittler recorded six strikeouts and gave up just one run and four baserunners over six innings, while left-hander Ryan Yarbrough gave up no runs and three baserunners over three innings. Eight of the Yankees' nine starters scored a run.

Amazingly, the one starter who didn't score was Judge. New York racked up 46 total bases.





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