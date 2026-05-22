Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Poses for a Photo with Jon Bon Jovi at a Celebrity Row Game

Alex Rodriguez, a former Yankees legend, attended Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at Madison Square Garden on Celebrity Row, where he posed for a photo with singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was all smiles while on Celebrity Row at Madison Square Garden during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night, where he posed for a photo with singer Jon Bon Jovi .

Rodriguez, co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, attended the game solo and was a part of a star-studded Celebrity Row that also included tennis legend John McEnroe, actress Mariska Hargitay, actor Timothee Chalamet and rapper Fat Joe. Rodriguez and his ex-fiance Jaclyn Cordeiro, with whom he broke up about two months before she made it public, remained supportive of each other and their families. Cordeiro also addressed a serious health matter involving a family member at the time of the news





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Celebrity Row Madison Square Garden Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Jon Bon Jovi Alex Rodriguez Tennis Legend John Mcenroe Actress Mariska Hargitay Actor Timothee Chalamet Rapper Fat Joe Yankees Legend Ex-Fiance Jaclyn Cordeiro Breakup Announcement Health Matter Involving A Family Member Boys & Girls Clubs Of Miami-Dade Toy Giveaway Posing For A Photo Star-Studded Celebrity Row Current Support For One Another

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