Yankees’ Jose Caballero calls for clarification of pitch clock rules after spicy umpire quibble

“We got the full experience today,” manager Aaron Boone said with a chuckle after the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

TORONTO — Over the course of nine innings Sunday, José Caballero played second base, third base and left field, got into his almost-daily argument with the home plate umpire over his usage of the pitch clock, and then capped it all off by crushing a 420-foot home run.at Rogers Centre.

“He got the right level of ticked off to really lock him in there. ”Join Post Sports+ for exciting subscriber-only features, including real-timeAnd while Caballero’s day ended on a high note with the three-run homer in the ninth inning that gave the Yankees some breathing room — which he clearly enjoyed with a slow trot around the bases — his latest spat with the umpires was not a laughing matter.

With the game tied in the sixth inning, Caballero began arguing with home plate umpire Steve Jaschinski before Spencer Miles could even throw him a pitch. The root of the issue, as it normally is with Caballero, is how he uses the timing rules to his advantage — purposely not looking up at the pitcher until there are eight seconds left on the clock, which is the cutoff time for engagement.

Pitchers cannot come set until the hitter has acknowledged them.

“They’ve been changing the rules without any warnings ahead ,” Caballero said. “I don’t know why they’re doing that. The rules are the rules. Nobody wanted the rules.

They invented the rules. They should take care of it. I’m just trying to play with the new system that they got us playing in, it’s not like I invented the rules. ” New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, gestures to Yankees’ José Caballero, center, as he exchanges views with second base umpire John Tumpane, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Sunday June 14, 2026.

After Caballero’s extended conversation with Jaschinski — which eventually included crew chief John Tumpane and Boone and got heated at times — Tumpane announced that Caballero received a warning for “intentionally delaying” the game. Caballero said he just wants clarity on the rules because they are not being enforced consistently. Boone added that he expects to speak with the league about the issue.

“I do the same thing over and over, even from the windup, even from the stretch,” Caballero said. “It’s not my fault the pitchers rush a little bit. You can tell every time the pitchers don’t rush, it’s no problem at all. But whenever they get people on and they start thinking faster and they rush, then that’s when the problem comes.

José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run to score in Jasson Domínguez #24 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

“But that’s not my fault. I do the same thing over and over. Please, come out here and tell us the actual rule, because I’m kind of confused at this point. ”he had in his calf after tweaking it running recently.

He is no longer expected to return during the upcoming homestand, as he initially was, but it remains to be seen how much more time this will cost him on the injured list.

“He did have a little bit of a setback, to a similar area in the calf,” Boone said Sunday. “I think it’s clearly going to slow him down a little bit. To what level, I don’t know yet. ” Austin Wells will “probably” play in some rehab games this week, Boone said, before he is activated off the injured list.

He is first eligible to do so Tuesday. Jazz Chisholm Jr. started the day out of the lineup, with Boone saying he has been beaten up of late — including fouling a ball off his toe earlier this week. But Chisholm entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and walked in all three plate appearances.





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