Yankees' Historic Third Inning Clinches Bizarre 13-8 Win Over Athletics

The New York Yankees defeated the Oakland Athletics 13-8 in a game where all 13 runs and 11 hits came in a single third inning, a first in MLB history.

On May 31, 2026, in West Sacramento, California, an extraordinary and statistically bizarre Major League Baseball game unfolded between the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics .

The contest, held at Sutter Health Park, resulted in a 13-8 victory for the Yankees. However, the final score tells only a fraction of the story, as the game's entire offensive output was compressed into a single, historic inning. The Yankees scored all 13 of their runs and recorded all 11 of their base hits exclusively in the third inning.

For the other eight innings of the game, the Athletics held the potent Yankees lineup completely hitless, achieving eight scoreless innings of their own. Oakland's pitching recorded 24 consecutive outs after the third inning, allowing no further hits or runs. Despite this dominant post-third-inning performance and scoring eight runs of their own, the Athletics were defeated because all the damage they allowed came in that one explosive frame.

This game marks the first time in MLB history that a team has scored 13 or more runs in a contest where every single one of their runs and every single one of their hits occurred in the same inning. Even when considering only the runs, it is tied for the most runs scored by a team in a single inning in the modern era, matching feats by the Philadelphia Phillies on April 13, 2003, and the Atlanta Braves on September 20, 1972.

The unique combination of a complete offensive explosion followed by a perfect eight-inning drought makes this a truly unprecedented result. Such quirky, nearly unpredictable events are a testament to the endless variables and dramatic possibilities that make baseball a uniquely compelling sport, where weird and wonderful statistics can emerge on any given day.

Author Patrick McAvoy, who covers baseball and basketball, notes that while this specific feat may never be replicated, similar oddities are a regular and cherished part of the game's fabric, highlighting baseball's capacity for surprise and historical novelty





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