Yankees Extend Winning Streak with Eight‑Run Victory Over Athletics at Sutter Health Park

New York Yankees beat Oakland Athletics 8-2, highlighted by a three‑run Goldschmidt homer, strong pitching from Carlos Rodón, and multi‑hit performances from Judge, McMahon and Rice, marking the Yankees' fifth straight win and third game with seven or more runs scored.

The New York Yankees continued their offensive surge on Friday night, defeating the Oakland Athletics 8-2 at Sacramento's Sutter Health Park in front of a packed house of 12,254 fans.

The victory marked the Yankees' fifth straight win and their third consecutive game scoring seven or more runs. The start was set by a three‑run blast from Paul Goldschmidt, who took advantage of Luis Severino's early exit after he complained of right‑arm soreness. Goldschmidt's homer, delivered on a 1‑2 count, gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead and set the tone for a dominant performance.

Aaron Judge added a ground‑ball RBI in the fourth inning, and Ryan McMahon followed with a solo homer, his second consecutive long ball, cementing the lead. Ben Rice capped the scoring in the seventh with his 17th home run of the season, tying Judge for the team lead and bringing his personal total to three hits for the night, just shy of a cycle





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yankees Athletics Carlos Rodón Aaron Judge Paul Goldschmidt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Polymarket promo code NYPMAX: Deposit $20, get $50 for Yankees vs. AthleticsDeposit $20, get $50 trading bonus with Polymarket promo code NYPMAX for Yankees vs. Athletics this weekend.

Read more »

3 Yankees The Athletics Need To Shut DownTaking a look at the biggest threats the Athletics will have to face vs. New York.

Read more »

BetMGM bonus code NYPNEWSGET: Get up to $1K in no-sweat tokens for Yankees vs. AthleticsThe BetMGM bonus code NYPNEWSGET unlocks a generous offer for Yankees vs. Athletics.

Read more »

Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Weekend Series vs Struggling AthleticsA look at the starting pitching matchups for the Yankees' series against the Athletics this weekend, including Carlos Rodón vs. Luis Severino on Friday.

Read more »