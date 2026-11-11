Jacob Misiorowski, Cam Schlittler Win Unanimous 2026 Cy Young Awards

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski and New York Yankees starter Cam Schlittler were unanimously named 2026 Cy Young Award winners after historic seasons. Misiorowski led the Brewers to their first World Series title, while Schlittler anchored the Yankees rotation.

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski and New York Yankees starter Cam Schlittler were unanimously named the 2026 American and National League Cy Young Award winners on Wednesday.

Both pitchers dominated their leagues in their first full MLB seasons, earning all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America. Misiorowski, 24, led the Brewers to their first-ever World Series title, winning Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays. He posted the best ERA among starters at 1.80, with 252 strikeouts in 30 starts, a 0.80 WHIP, and a league-leading 6.6 fWAR. The Brewers won 103 regular-season games.

Also read Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski, Yankees' Cam Schlittler win Cy Young Awards

Cam Schlittler Leads Yankees Rotation

Schlittler, 25, stepped up as the Yankees clear No. 1 starter after ace Gerrit Cole missed part of the season. He finished 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA, 239 strikeouts, and led MLB in ERA+, WHIP, and FIP. In the playoffs, he went 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 16 strikeouts in four starts, though he took the loss in Game 2 of the Division Series against the eventual AL champion Rays. Misiorowski's fastball was legendary.

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The 6-foot-7 right-hander averaged 100.6 mph and threw over 1,000 pitches at 100 mph or faster. In June against the Chicago Cubs, he hit 105.5 mph against Pete Crow-Armstrong, the fastest pitch by a starter in the Statcast era. The Cy Young win is the fourth in Brewers history, following Corbin Burnes in 2021, Pete Vuckovich in 1982, and Rollie Fingers in 1981.

Misiorowski became the first pitcher since Randy Johnson in 2001 to win both the Cy Young and a World Series in the same season. Schlittler is the seventh Yankees pitcher to win the award, joining Bob Turley, Whitey Ford, Sparky Lyle, Ron Guidry, Roger Clemens, and Gerrit Cole, who won in 2023. He was a breakout star in a loaded rotation alongside Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Max Fried. Other awards were announced Wednesday.

San Diego and Toronto Win Reliever Awards

San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller and Toronto Blue Jays closer Louis Varland won the inaugural Reliever of the Year awards for their respective leagues. In NL voting, Cristopher Sanchez of the Phillies finished second and Chris Sale of the Braves third. In the AL, Dylan Cease of the Blue Jays was second and Parker Messick of the Guardians third.

Misiorowski opened up about his unique career path in interviews, discussing his love for Pokemon cards and finding his limits as a pitcher. His journey from college to stardom has been celebrated by fans and analysts. He anchored a pitching staff that overwhelmed opponents all year. Schlittler's breakout season provided a major boost to the Yankees.

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Pitchers Cement Legacies in 2026

His ability to perform under pressure in the Bronx established him as a franchise cornerstone. His stats and impact will be remembered as one of the best full-season performances by a young starter. Both pitchers have cemented their legacies. Their unanimous wins reflect their undeniable superiority in 2026.

The league recognized their exceptional skills and contributions. These achievements stand as defining narratives of the 2026 MLB season, highlighting the rise of two new era-defining aces.