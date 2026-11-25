San Diego Padres free agent left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon is drawing tons of interest in free agency, which isn't good for the incumbent Padres.

Aug 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon delivers during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The New York Yankees reportedly have their sights set on free-agent left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon this offseason, which is bad news for a San Diego Padres team that wouldthe Yankees are "engaged in the relief market, notably with Adrian Morejon as they weigh a substantial commitment to create a powerhouse endgame with the lefty and Bednar.

Also read Padres' Key Free Agent Pitcher Not Expected to Sign Until After Lockout: Report

" The New York Post's Jon Heyman said the Yankees are "indeed interested" in Morejon, as are "many teams. "The Yankees, who have already added four relievers this offseason, appear to be looking to create a "superpen," similar to the one the Padres had in 2026.

While Morejon is drawing interest this offseason from teams looking for a closer , his role with the Padres over the last few seasons makes it clear he'd beMorejon is coming off a dominant 2026 season in which he set career-highs in strikeouts , innings pitched and appearances while finishing with a 2.83 ERA, which was inflated by some early-season bad luck.. He was among the game's best pitchers in just about every advanced stat, including average fastball velocity , chase rate , whiff rate and barrel rate .

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Since his 2024 breakout season, Morejon has made 211 appearances out of the Padres bullpen, racking up a 2.58 ERA and 248 strikeouts over 223.1 innings. He has eight saves and 60 holds in that time.five years and $100 million The Padres already have the closer position locked down with Mason Miller.

Paying $100 million to his setup man — while the team currently has just one starting pitcher in Randy Vasquez — could turn out to be detrimental for the franchise. , and while the Padres are focused on building a rotation, they also want to keep what worked last year — and that would mean bringing Morejon back. The Yankees are one of many reported teams interested in Morejon.

The Toronto Blue Jays have also been named as a potential landing spot, perWhile the 27-year-old, who's spent his entire professional career with the Padres, made it known after the season ended that heNoah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career.

Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.