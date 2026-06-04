Yankees' Aaron Judge's Health Now Is MLB's Biggest Question

The New York Yankees superstar is up in the air right now.

May 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn ImagesIt was shared earlier in the week that Judge is dealing with a bone bruise in his ribs that is causing pain in his shoulder. It has caused him to miss a couple of games. Judge hasn't played in a game since May 31.

On top of this, the injury has led to New York seeking specialists.reported that Judge underwent an MRI with Dr. Gregory J. Pearl, who specializes in "thoracic outlet syndrome management in high-performance athletes.

" "Having experienced discomfort over the past several weeks that was initially diagnosed as a bone bruise near his right rib cage, Judge underwent an MRI on Tuesday at the direction of Dr. Gregory J. Pearl of Dallas, Texas, who specializes in 'thoracic outlet syndrome management in high-performance athletes,' according to his practice’s website," Hoch reported. May 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge smiles back at his teammates after his bloop hit fell between two Athletics fielders during the third inning at Sutter Health Park.

Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images Right now, the Yankees are holding their breath and the next update could be the difference between New York contending this season, or falling flat. The Yankees have a lot of talent, but Judge is Judge. If New York loses him for an extended period, there is no way that will be able to contend for a title in 2026. He's that important to the organization as a whole..

It is "pressure on blood vessels or nerves in the area between the neck and shoulder.

" If a player needs surgery with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, it's a months-long process. It's important to note that Judge hasn't been diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, as of writing. The Yankees are trying to rule it out. Whenever the club announces an update, it's going to shake up the American League.

If Judge is able to return in the not-so-distant future, New York will be a World Series contender and arguably the No. 1 team in the American League. If Judge needs to miss time, all of a sudden the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Seattle Mariners all would have a much better chance of making it through the American League.

Add us as a preferred source onPublishedPatrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





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