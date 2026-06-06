Yankees' Aaron Judge likely to miss at least a quarter of the season with injury

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of a quarter of the 2026 season due to a toe injury, marking the fourth time in his career he will miss that much playing time. Despite his significant impact when healthy, including multiple MVP performances, Judge's injury history raises concerns for the Yankees' championship aspirations.

Yankees' Aaron Judge looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday, June 5, 2026, in Bronx, NY.

Aaron Judge has missed at least a quarter of a 162-game season three times. For this discussion, we are ignoring the wonky 60-game COVID 2020 campaign. That leaves five other seasons in which Judge has played the large majority of games. Just to accentuate his importance, in those years he finished fourth for the AL MVP, second and won it three times.

In 2018, Judge missed 54 games with a right wrist fracture. In 2019, he was lost for 54 games with a left oblique strain. In 2023, Judge was out 42 games with a severe sprain of his right big toe. The Yankees said their most vital player is expected back this year, but Judge will not even have more imaging for a month at the earliest.

So, it seems Judge will be sidelined for, minimally, a quarter season for the fourth time. Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton and right fielder Aaron Judge after the game against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday, June 4, 2026 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. Yankees' Ben Rice celebrates a home run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday, June 5, 2026.

Yankees' Spencer Jones celebrates at second in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday, June 5, 2026.





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