Yangwang Unveils Altior Rolls-Royce Phantom Rival

Chinese automaker Yangwang launches the Altior, an electric luxury limousine designed to rival the Rolls-Royce Phantom with advanced tech and a lower price point.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Yangwang has officially unveiled its latest luxury model, the Altior, at a global premiere event in Abu Dhabi this weekend. This new battery-powered limousine is explicitly designed to challenge the dominance of the British luxury brand Rolls-Royce, specifically targeting the iconic Phantom model with a vehicle that offers comparable opulence at a significantly lower cost.

Yangwang Altior Design and Market Positioning

The Yangwang Altior presents a design language that closely mirrors the aesthetic of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, featuring a vast bonnet, a prominent upright grille, and rear-hinged coach doors. At 5.6 meters in length, the vehicle exudes a sense of grandeur that aligns with the traditional expectations of high-end luxury automobiles. The interior is described as palatial, complete with umbrellas stored within the door panels, a detail that emphasizes the brand's attention to passenger comfort and convenience.

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Yangwang, which operates as a premium spin-off from the electric vehicle giant BYD, has positioned the Altior as a vehicle that expresses an ambition to elevate the luxury experience through cultural depth and technological progress. The name Altior translates to higher in Latin, reflecting the brand's intent to reach new heights in the automotive market. While the visual cues are unmistakably reminiscent of British craftsmanship, the underlying technology is distinctly Chinese and forward-looking.

Performance Specifications and Electric Powertrain

Unlike the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Ghost, which rely on powerful 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engines, the Yangwang Altior utilizes a quad-electric motor setup. This powertrain configuration is derived from BYD's other high-performance models, including the U8 SUV and the U9 supercar. The electric motors are expected to generate more than 1,000 horsepower, providing robust acceleration and performance capabilities.

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A standout feature of this electric architecture is the ability to perform a tank turn. By rotating each wheel independently, the vehicle can spin on its own axis, a maneuver that highlights the precision control offered by the advanced motor setup. This capability distinguishes the Altior from traditional combustion-engine luxury cars and showcases the potential of electric vehicle dynamics in a large limousine chassis.

Battery Technology and Charging Infrastructure

The energy for the Altior's electric motors is supplied by BYD's second-generation Blade Battery technology. According to official claims based on Chinese efficiency tests, the vehicle can travel more than 621 miles on a full charge. However, industry analysts note that Chinese testing cycles are historically more optimistic than the European cycle, suggesting a real-world range closer to 520 miles under typical driving conditions.

The battery system is compatible with BYD's network of Flash Charging stations, which currently number 10,000 in China. BYD has also promised to install 300 charging stations in the UK to support the vehicle's global expansion. These charging devices can deliver up to 1,500kW of power, enabling the battery to charge from 10 percent to 70 percent in as little as five minutes and reach a full charge in less than ten minutes.

Advanced Safety Features and Driver Assistance

The Altior is equipped with a sophisticated suite of chassis technologies that enhance both safety and comfort. The vehicle can float in the event of flash floods or if the driver accidentally enters deep water, a feature designed to prevent vehicle submersion and ensure occupant safety. Additionally, the car can continue tracking in a straight line even if one of the tires suffers a high-speed blowout on the motorway, reducing the risk of accidents.

For autonomous driving capabilities, the Altior integrates BYD's God's Eye A assisted-driving system. This system offers parking-space-to-parking-space navigation assistance, allowing the car to drive itself from one car park to another, even when the journey spans hundreds of miles. This level of automation represents a significant step forward in the integration of artificial intelligence into luxury automotive experiences.

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Suspension System and Interior Luxury

The suspension system utilizes BYD's DiSus active body control system, which employs cameras to read the road ahead. This technology adjusts damping in real time, ensuring that occupants do not feel potholes or changes in road surfaces while seated in the rear. This focus on ride comfort is critical for a luxury limousine, where passenger experience is paramount.

The front end of the Altior is described by Yangwang as a masterpiece of high jewelry, with meticulous selection, polishing, and individual placement of elements creating a composition that responds to changing light. The headlights feature 12 individual elements that rotate from the outside to the center to create a ceremonial welcome when the owner approaches, further emphasizing the brand's commitment to unique and personalized luxury features.

Pricing, Production Limits, and Competitive Landscape

Yangwang plans to produce only 399 units of the Altior, creating a sense of exclusivity that aligns with high-end luxury branding. Reports in China suggest that pre-orders are available starting from 2 million yuan, which equates to approximately £230,000. This price point positions the Altior closer to the £250,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost rather than the flagship £450,000 Phantom, although this comparison does not account for heavily subsidized pricing in China's domestic market.

The launch of the Altior comes just days after car registration figures revealed that Jaecoo's Temu Range Rover 7 SUV was the UK's best-selling new model for a second successive month. The success of the Range Rover Velar lookalike indicates a growing consumer interest in Chinese brands, suggesting that established luxury automakers face increasing competition. With the introduction of the Altior, Chinese manufacturers like Yangwang and BYD are demonstrating their capability to challenge even the most prestigious names in the luxury car industry, such as Rolls-Royce, by combining traditional luxury aesthetics with cutting-edge electric technology.