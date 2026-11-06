Yangwang U9 Xtreme Sets 500kmh Record Shattering Bugatti

Yangwang U9 Xtreme breaks 500kmh barrier. Chinese EV maker BYD claims fastest production car title in Abu Dhabi, challenging German rivals with new speed record.

Yangwang has officially claimed the title of the world's fastest production road car after its electric U9 Xtreme model achieved a top speed of 503.16kmh. This historic milestone, reached on the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road in Abu Dhabi on November 1, marks the first time a road-legal vehicle has crossed the 500kmh threshold. The achievement redefines the limits of electric performance and signals an aggressive expansion of Chinese automotive engineering capabilities on the global stage.

Record Breaking Speed Details

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme clocked a staggering 312.65mph during the record attempt, effectively dethroning the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. The German hypercar previously held the crown with a verified speed of 304.1mph, while the company had set its own internal record of 308.33mph in the prior year. This new benchmark demonstrates a significant leap in electric vehicle technology, showcasing power outputs and aerodynamic efficiency that rival traditional combustion-engine giants.

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Marc Basseng, a Le Mans 24 Hours winner, piloted the vehicle during the test run in Abu Dhabi. The high-speed endeavor required immense precision and concentration to maintain control of the ultra-exclusive hypercar at such velocities. Basseng emphasized that every technical detail matters at these extremes, highlighting the seamless integration of vehicle dynamics and driver skill necessary to execute such a dangerous feat.

Stakeholder Reactions and Engineering

Stella Li, executive vice-president of parent company BYD, celebrated the accomplishment as a fantastic achievement that pushes the boundaries of pure electric power. She noted that the result moves the industry benchmark significantly ahead of what many competitors might initially envision. This engineering triumph underscores BYD's strategic shift from mass-market electric vehicles to high-performance luxury segments.

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The U9 Xtreme is an upgraded variant of the U9 hypercar already available in China, with production limited to only 30 units worldwide. These exclusive machines are expected to command prices well above the standard £200,000 starting point of the base model. Despite the exclusivity, the price is projected to remain far more accessible than the approximately £3million price tag associated with the defeated Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

Safety Concerns and Technical Risks

Despite the celebratory tone surrounding the speed record, the achievement comes amid reports of severe testing incidents just days prior. Footage emerged showing a U9 Xtreme crashing during high-speed testing in China, where the vehicle lost control at approximately 450kmh and struck safety barriers. The incident resulted in extensive damage to the exterior, though the passenger cell remained largely intact, performing as designed to protect the driver.

The driver involved in the Chinese crash was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure following the accident. While local media reported that the driver escaped serious injury, the event highlights the inherent dangers of pushing electric hypercars to their absolute physical limits. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in automotive speed record attempts, even when executed by professional racing drivers.

Future Implications for Market and Tech

Beyond the straight-line speed records, the U9 Xtreme holds the production electric vehicle lap record at Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife. The car completed the legendary circuit in 6min 59.157sec, demonstrating its all-around performance capabilities as a dream hypercar. This versatility reinforces the vehicle's status not just as a speed monument, but as a highly competent track machine.

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The technology behind the U9 Xtreme includes a 1,200-volt ultra-high-voltage platform, making it the world's first series-produced hypercar to feature such a system. This innovation allows the car to accelerate from 0-62mph in just 2.36 seconds, showcasing rapid power delivery enabled by advanced battery management. As Chinese automakers like Yangwang and BYD continue to expand their global footprint, including potential European entry, these technological leaps are reshaping consumer expectations for performance and innovation in the electric vehicle sector.