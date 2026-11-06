Yangwang U9 Xtreme Breaks Its Own Production Car Top Speed Record, Becomes 1st to Break 500 KM/H

The Chinese EV hypercar cracked 312 miles per hour, albeit on a one-way run.

, but it seems the company wasn’t satisfied with that. The U9 Xtreme just beat itself—and crossed the 500 kilometer-per-hour barrier doing it. With German racing driver Marc Bessing behind the wheel , the U9 Xtreme hit 503.2 km/h during a run in Abu Dhabi on November 1.

That’s 312.7 miles per hour. Unlike the previous record of 496.2 km/h that was set at Germany’s Papenberg track, this time, Yangwang took its electric hypercar to a closed public road; about six miles of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road was closed for the record run.

Also read 313 MPH Yangwang U9 Xtreme Is First Production Car To Break 500 KMH

“Unlike a dedicated test track, a public road presents a different set of challenges, making precision, stability and confidence in the vehicle more important than ever,” Besseng said. “Breaking a world record once is extraordinary but doing it again in such a different environment is truly special. ”The road itself required sweeping prior to each run, and Yangwang spent two days running on the road before setting the record on the final pass.

The company says it inspected every meter of the path for potential debris, even picking up rogue wire particles that could’ve been deposited from the cleaning brushes sweeping up.and Guinness World Records have recognized the record as the highest speed achieved by a production car in a single-direction run. Updates to the car are credited for breaking the 500 km/h barrier versus last year’s 496.2 km/h run: Yangwang says it adjusted the angle of the rear wing to increase rear downforce, tweaked the suspension software to increase rebound damping “in response to subtle undulations in parts of the road,” and, changed tire pressure to increase high-speed stability.

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In case you were wondering, the U9 Xtreme is fitted with four electric motors producing more than 2958 horsepower. It uses a 1200-volt battery pack, which is an upgrade over the regular U9’s 800-volt pack. As for the tire, Yangwang says it uses a specially designed tire from Giti Tire. Yangwang itself is a subsidiary of BYD, China’s largest automaker.that hit 304.8 mph back in 2019.

In other words, Yangwang didn’t need to set this latest record to take back the crown. It simply ran the car for the love of the game, and of course to break that 500 km/h barrier. The video is a fascinating watch, as Bessing spends plenty of time warming the tires and brakes before going for the run. He keeps it at about half or a little over half throttle until he gets past 380 km/h.

From there on out, it’s full throttle as the car flies up to 480 km/h and creeps the rest of the way up to—and beyond—500 km/h. A Michigan-born car nut and racing enthusiast, Zac Palmer is talking about or thinking about cars somewhere. He bought his first when he was still 15, a 2001 Acura Integra GS-R that still resides in the garage today.

It's now joined by a 2004 Porsche Boxster S, and there will be even less practical additions to follow. Palmer worked at both Autoweek and Autoblog before joining R&T.