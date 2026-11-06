Yangwang U9 Xtreme Breaks 500kmh Speed Record

BYD's Yangwang U9 Xtreme sets new world record at 503.16kmh, surpassing Bugatti. Explore details on the speed feat, pricing, and safety concerns.

Chinese automaker Yangwang, a premium brand under BYD, has officially established a new world speed record for production vehicles. On November 1, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme achieved a top speed of 503.16kmh, becoming the first road-legal car to exceed the 500kmh threshold. This milestone represents a significant technological leap for electric vehicle s in the high-performance sector.

Breaking the 500kmh Barrier

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme recorded its historic speed on the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road in Abu Dhabi. Driver Marc Basseng, a Le Mans 24 Hours winner, piloted the vehicle to a top speed of 312.65mph. This achievement surpasses the previous record held by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, which reached 304.1mph. The new benchmark eclipses Yangwang's own prior record of 308.33mph set the previous year.

Also read 313 MPH Yangwang U9 Xtreme Is First Production Car To Break 500 KMH

Stella Li, executive vice-president of BYD, described the accomplishment as a fantastic achievement that moves the benchmark for pure electric power further ahead. The U9 Xtreme is an upgraded version of the U9 hypercar, with only 30 units produced worldwide. It features a 1,200-volt ultra-high-voltage platform, making it the first series-produced hypercar with such specifications.

Racing Context and Engineering Feat

Marc Basseng highlighted the intense concentration required to operate the vehicle at such extreme speeds. He credited the Yangwang engineering team for making the record possible, noting that every detail mattered during the runs. The car has already demonstrated its capabilities by holding the EV lap record at Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit. It posted a time of 6min 59.157sec, proving its all-round performance abilities as a dream hypercar.

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The U9 Xtreme accelerates from 0 to 62mph in just 2.36 seconds. However, driving flat out at record speeds significantly reduces battery longevity. The standard U9 starts at approximately £200,000, while the Xtreme version is expected to command a higher price. Despite this, it remains far less expensive than the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, which costs around £3million.

Safety Concerns and Testing Incidents

The record-setting run follows footage from three days prior showing a U9 Xtreme crashing during high-speed testing in China. The car was reportedly traveling at approximately 450kmh when it suffered a technical issue, lost control, and collided with safety barriers. Local media reports indicate the driver escaped serious injury but was hospitalized as a precaution. The footage shows extensive damage to the vehicle, though the passenger cell remained largely intact.

While speed records traditionally require runs in both directions to cancel out wind and gradient advantages, Guinness World Records now recognizes some single-direction achievements. Yangwang has yet to confirm if the U9 Xtreme will be available in Europe or the UK. The brand continues to push boundaries despite the inherent risks associated with pushing electric vehicles to their absolute limits.