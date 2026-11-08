Yangwang Altior Rolls Out as BYD's Rolls-Royce Phantom Rival

Chinese automaker Yangwang unveils the Altior, an electric luxury limousine designed to challenge the Rolls-Royce Phantom. Priced at 2 million yuan, it features advanced EV tech and a striking design.

Yangwang, the high-end subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, has officially unveiled the Altior, a new battery-powered luxury limousine designed to directly compete with established British marques. The vehicle bears a striking visual resemblance to the iconic Rolls-Royce Phantom, featuring a vast bonnet, an upright grille, and rear-hinged coach doors that define the classic ultra-luxury segment.

Altior Pricing and Production Strategy

The Yangwang Altior is priced at 2 million yuan, which equates to approximately £230,000, positioning it closer to the £250,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost than the flagship £450,000 Phantom model. This pricing reflects heavily subsidised costs within China's domestic market, where only 399 units will be produced, with pre-orders already available to select buyers.

Also read Yangwang U9 Xtreme Sets 500kmh Record Shattering Bugatti

The name Altior translates to higher in Latin, reflecting the brand ambition to elevate the luxury experience through cultural depth and technological progress. The global premiere of this exclusive vehicle took place in Abu Dhabi this weekend, marking a strategic push into the most opulent tiers of the automotive market.

Electric Powertrain and Performance Specs

While traditional competitors like the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Ghost rely on a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine, the Yangwang Altior utilizes a quad-electric motor setup derived from the brand's U8 SUV and U9 supercar. This configuration is expected to deliver more than 1,000bhp of power.

Advertisement

The Altior uses BYD's second-generation Blade Battery technology, which the manufacturer claims allows for a range of more than 621 miles on a full charge. However, this figure is based on Chinese efficiency tests that are historically more optimistic than European cycles, suggesting a real-world range closer to 520 miles under standard driving conditions.

The vehicle also supports independent wheel rotation for a tank turn maneuver and integrates with BYD's network of 10,000 Flash Charging stations in China. These stations deliver up to 1,500kW of power, capable of charging the battery from 10 to 70 per cent in as little as five minutes.

Advanced Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Yangwang has equipped the Altior with a suite of groundbreaking chassis technologies designed for extreme conditions. The vehicle can float if it accidentally enters water during flash floods and can maintain a straight-line track even if one of its tyres suffers a high-speed blowout on the motorway.

For automated driving, the Altior taps into BYD's God's Eye A assisted-driving system. This technology enables parking-space-to-parking-space navigation assistance, allowing the car to drive itself from one car park to another even when they are hundreds of miles apart.

Advertisement

The suspension system employs the DiSus active body control mechanism, which uses cameras to read the road ahead. This real-time adjustment of damping ensures that occupants do not feel potholes or changes in road surfaces while seated in the rear, enhancing comfort during long journeys.

Design Language and Market Implications

The front end of the Altior is described by Yangwang as a masterpiece of high jewellery, featuring meticulous polishing and individual placement of materials that respond to changing light. The headlights incorporate 12 individual elements that rotate from the outside to the centre to create a ceremonial welcome effect when the owner approaches.

This launch follows the recent success of Jaecoo's Temu Range Rover SUV, which became the UK's best-selling new model for a second successive month. The entry of the Yangwang Altior signals that Chinese brands are not only targeting mass-market segments but are now challenging the traditional dominance of old-guard luxury manufacturers like Rolls-Royce.