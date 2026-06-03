Yandel Scores 18th Latin Airplay No. 1 with 'Me Voy a La Chingada'; Xavi Earns Fifth Leader

Puerto Rican singer Yandel achieves his 18th No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart with 'Me Voy a La Chingada,' while regional Mexican artist Xavi secures his fifth leader. Yandel's milestone follows a 26% gain in audience impressions, and Xavi's album 'Dosis' debuts with strong streaming numbers.

Puerto Rican singer Yandel continues to assert his dominance on the Latin music charts with his latest single, 'Me Voy a La Chingada,' which has become his 18th career No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart.

The track rose to the top after a 26% increase in audience impressions, drawing 7.1 million during the May 22-28 tracking week in the United States, according to Luminate. This milestone arrives exactly one year after his collaboration with Feid, 'Háblame Claro,' spent a week at the summit in 2025. Yandel's achievement cements his legacy as one of the most consistent hitmakers in Latin music, ranking seventh among artists with the most chart-toppers in the 32-year history of Latin Airplay.

The list is led by J Balvin with 40 No. 1s, followed by other iconic figures. Yandel's sustained success reflects his ability to evolve with the genre while maintaining his signature reggaeton style, appealing to both longtime fans and new listeners.

In addition to Yandel's triumph, regional Mexican artist Xavi also made headlines by securing his fifth Latin Airplay No. 1 with 'Me Voy a La Chingada,' marking his third leader of 2026. Xavi's earlier hits 'No Capea' with Grupo Frontera and 'La Morrita' with Carin León each dominated the chart for a week earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Xavi's album 'Dosis' entered the charts impressively, debuting with 4,000 equivalent album units fueled by 4.2 million official on-demand streams in its first week. The 19-track set previously peaked at Nos. 9 and 6 on Top Latin Albums and Regional Mexican Albums, respectively, in 2024. The album was preceded by three singles, two of which topped Regional Mexican Airplay: 'No Capea' (one week at No. 1 in 2025) and 'La Morrita' (three-week champion in February).

Xavi's rapid rise showcases the growing influence of regional Mexican music in the mainstream Latin market, blending traditional sounds with modern production. Beyond the chart achievements, Yandel recently performed his symphony-backed show 'Yandel Sinfonico' at the 65th edition of the Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Chile on February 26, 2026. The performance highlighted his versatility as an artist, merging urban reggaeton with orchestral arrangements, a testament to his lasting impact on Latin music.

With 18 No. 1s, Yandel holds the seventh-most chart-toppers in the history of Latin Airplay, trailing behind legends like J Balvin (40), Enrique Iglesias (32), and Daddy Yankee (30). As Latin music continues to expand its global reach, artists like Yandel and Xavi are driving the genre forward, consistently delivering hits that resonate across borders.

Their successes on the charts underscore the vibrant and competitive nature of the Latin music industry, where both veterans and newcomers are shaping the sound of today's pop culture





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