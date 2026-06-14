Yamamoto carries no-hit bid into ninth inning as Dodgers win

In front of a sellout crowd of 37,832 at Rate Field, Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto carried a no-hit bid into the ninth inning, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, as the starter improved to 7-4 this season.

The 27-year-old Yamamoto also carried a no-hitter into the ninth at Baltimore on Sept. 6. He surrendered a solo homer to"What I did, I didn't make it, complete it, because of the ninth inning, the no-hitter," Yamamoto said through a translator.

"But how I was pitching, I was pretty satisfied. " Yamamoto, who was the World Series MVP when the Dodgers won their second consecutive championship, improved to 4-0 with a sparkling 0.94 in his last four starts. He has surrendered 14 hits and struck out 24 in 28 innings during his win streak.

"He can attack the plate on both sides from ball to strike probably better than anybody I've ever seen," Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior said. Yamamoto retired his last 22 batters while pitching eight innings in a 9-2 win against the Angels in his previous start.

Then he retired his first 23 batters against Chicago.bounced to second for the final out in the eighth, but Peters hit a drive to right on a 96.6 mph fastball from Yamamoto. It was Peters' third homer of the season.flied to center for the first out in the ninth. He was saluted with a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 37,832 as he made his way off the field.

"One of the best outings we've seen from an opponent this year," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "The stuff was outstanding. Lived on the edges. We didn't have a ton to hit.

"Before the ninth inning, Chase Meidroth had the best chance for a hit for the White Sox. He had a liner hook just foul before he struck out swinging for the final out of the fifth. There was a short delay before the bottom of the sixth while the grounds crew worked on the area around the pitching rubber on the mound.

But Yamamoto had no issues when the game resumed, striking out Gonzalez on a full-count cutter before Peters bounced to first and Quero fouled out to left.

"He was in the zone. He kept it out of the middle. I mean, kept them off balance," Betts said.

"I mean that's just Yoshi being Yoshi, you know. I'm glad he's on our team.

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