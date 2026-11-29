Lamine Yamal scores another eye-catching goal before setting up Raphinha twice as Barcelona wins 5-1 at Deportivo La Coruna to move five points ahead at the top of the Spanish league

won 2-0 at Auxerre in the French league and Napoli was held to a goalless draw at Sassuolo in Italy.cleverly stepped over the ball to bamboozle the Deportivo defense as it rolled into the left corner without being touched.

Barca's players rushed over to celebrate with Yamal near the corner flag, but the Spain star was quick to point to Olmo, whose quick thinking and smart dummy led to the goal. Shortly after halftime, Raphinha headed in Yamal's expertly floated cross from the right, then thumped in a close-range finish tapping in the unselfish Yamal's pass in stoppage time. Brighton was then beaten 1-0 for a second straight loss in the league after its strong start to the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A win for Roma at home to Monza later Sunday would move it above Inter Milan and into second place behind unbeaten leader and cross-city rival Lazio. Borussia Dortmund was looking to go four points clear of Bayern Munich at the top with a home win against Bayer Leverkusen later Sunday. Freiburg missed the chance to leapfrog Bayern into second spot when it drew 2-2 at home to fourth-place Leipzig.