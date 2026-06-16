Yale Budget Lab Report Links Lower Immigration to Reduced Productivity, but History Suggests Otherwise

A study from the Yale Budget Lab claims that reduced immigration under Trump policies will lower U.S. productivity growth for decades. The analysis projects a permanent drag on the economy due to fewer immigrant-founded businesses. However, historical evidence from the 1920s shows that restrictive immigration was followed by a surge in productivity and investment. The lab's model is partial equilibrium, ignoring capital substitution and demographic adaptations such as the later baby boom. The report's core premise rests on shaky foundations when faced with real-world economic adjustments.

A recent analysis from the Yale Budget Lab examines the economic implications of reduced immigration under Trump-era policies, concluding that such measures will diminish America's dynamism and productivity for decades.

The lab's headline bluntly states: Lower Immigration Means Lower Productivity Growth. The study suggests that fewer immigrants lead to fewer new businesses, which in turn slows overall productivity growth. The lab's model projects economy-wide productivity to be between 0.25% and 0.44% lower by 2052, with effects persisting even to 2075. The researchers argue that even if immigration restrictions are later reversed, the temporary period of lower growth has a lasting drag on the economy.

This viewpoint aligns with the lab's broader skepticism toward Trump policies, which it often criticizes for worsening deficits, raising interest rates, and slowing growth. However, this conclusion is contested by historical evidence and alternative economic reasoning. The 1920s provide a clear parallel: the restrictive Immigration Act of 1924 sharply reduced immigrant inflows, yet the following decade witnessed a surge in manufacturing productivity-growing between five and 5.5 percent from 1919 to 1929, far exceeding prior and subsequent decades.

That boom was driven by massive capital investment, including factory electrification, the spread of assembly lines, and mechanization. With labor supply constrained, businesses turned to technology and efficiency improvements, accelerating productivity rather than hindering it. The Yale Budget Lab itself acknowledges it uses a partial equilibrium model, isolating only the direct effect of fewer immigrant entrepreneurs while ignoring economy-wide adjustments such as increased capital investment or behavioral responses.

Furthermore, demographic history suggests that lower immigration does not permanently shrink populations. After the 1920s restrictions, the U.S. experienced a dramatic population explosion in the post-war era-the baby boom. Economist Richard Easterlin's work indicates that reduced labor supply for young workers improved their relative wages and job prospects, encouraging earlier marriage and larger families. In essence, a tighter labor market induced native-born Americans to have more children, ultimately expanding the workforce.

Additionally, reduced immigration may have lowered housing costs by easing demand pressure. These dynamics-capital substitution and fertility responses-are omitted from the lab's model, yet they are critical to understanding how economies adapt. The claim that lower immigration inherently means fewer startups also seems overstated; over time, firms and the broader economy adjust to new labor conditions, potentially spurring innovation and automation that offset the initial loss.

Thus, while the Yale Budget Lab projects a bleak forecast, historical precedent and adaptive market mechanisms suggest a more nuanced and possibly optimistic outcome





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