Yakima Crash Kills Susan Edler; Driver Stockton Faces Vehicular Homicide Charge

A Yakima, Washington, crash killed Susan Edler and critically injured Dave Edler after a pickup driver allegedly under the influence struck their Ford Bronco Sport.

A deadly crash in Yakima, Washington, has led to a vehicular homicide charge against a 26-year-old man named Stockton, the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup. According to an affidavit, the collision happened around 4:30 p.m. when the Dodge entered the lane of a Ford Bronco Sport driven by Dave Edler, 70. His wife, Susan Edler, was riding in the passenger seat and died after the crash. Stockton was charged on Sunday with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault while under the influence of intoxicants.

The affidavit describes a collision that was severe from the start. The Dodge struck the Ford and went up onto its hood, hitting the windshield and collapsing the front window. Most of the damage was concentrated on the passenger side, where Susan Edler was sitting. When officers reached the scene, both vehicles were in a ditch, and the Edlers were trapped inside. Firefighters were needed to remove them from the wreckage.

Also read Former Seattle Mariners player Dave Edler critically injured in Yakima crash that killed his wife

How the Yakima Crash Unfolded

The Yakima crash began when the Dodge Ram moved into the lane occupied by the Ford Bronco Sport, according to Dave Edler's account to police. The affidavit states that the pickup climbed onto the hood of the Ford, which is why the windshield and front window were so badly damaged. The passenger side absorbed the heaviest impact, placing Susan Edler in the most dangerous position inside the vehicle.

Emergency responders transported both Edlers to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Susan Edler was pronounced dead at the hospital at age 67. Dave Edler suffered two broken arms and facial injuries and remained in critical condition as of Monday, November 9, according to the affidavit.

Advertisement

Dave Edler is a former Major League Baseball player who played for the Seattle Mariners from 1980 to 1983. He later served as mayor of Yakima from 2006 to 2010. The couple shared three children, and Susan Edler was known to family and friends as Susie.

Driver Stockton Faces Intoxication Allegations

Stockton is charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, and the allegations centre on his alleged intoxication at the time of the crash. An officer at the scene reported smelling alcohol on Stockton and noted that he had red, watery eyes and slurred speech. Stockton refused to perform any field sobriety tests.

Stockton's cousin told police she saw him drinking alcohol at breakfast on the morning of the crash. Security video obtained by authorities later showed Stockton and his girlfriend arriving at West Valley Bar in Yakima at 12:45 p.m. The girlfriend was picked up by another person before Stockton left the bar at 4:24 p.m., about six minutes before the collision.

At a preliminary hearing on Monday, Stockton's behavior at the scene was challenged. According to the affidavit, the officer said that when told he had killed the passenger, Stockton responded with the word 'OK' and appeared indifferent to the death he had caused. The officer also believed this reaction explained a mocking smile on Stockton's face.

Advertisement

Defense and Prosecution Dispute the Evidence

A public defender assigned to Stockton objected to how the deputy Yakima County prosecuting attorney, identified in the source as Sleeman, characterized Stockton during the hearing. The defense also objected to references to the allegations about Stockton's alcohol use. These objections point to a dispute over how the officer's observations and the witness statements should be presented.

The charges remain allegations at this stage. Stockton's guilt has not been determined in court, and the affidavit reflects the prosecution's account of the events. The outcome will depend on how the court weighs the officer's observations, the cousin's account, and the security footage from West Valley Bar.

For the Edler family, the case has brought a sudden loss and a long recovery. Dave Edler remains in critical condition after his injuries, and the family's three children face the loss of their mother while their father is hospitalized.