The horror series Yaga becomes AMC+'s biggest exclusive launch ever, breaking viewership and subscriber records while ranking first in social media activity on its premiere date.

AMC+ officially confirmed that its original horror series Yaga stands as the platform's most significant exclusive launch in company history. The milestone was announced on November 5, citing unprecedented records for both viewership numbers and new subscriber signups. The company kept the specific numerical totals private, but the declaration confirms the show outperformed all prior original content debuts on the streaming service.

The commercial success of Yaga extends beyond simple viewing metrics. The series ranked number one among all dramas across United States television and streaming services for social media activity on its premiere day. This high level of online interaction suggests the narrative is generating significant buzz and driving further interest in the central mystery of Henry Park.

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Episode six is now streaming, leaving just two episodes in the eight-part series. AMC+ will release episodes seven and eight together on Friday, November 27. This double episode release allows viewers to go straight from the penultimate chapter to the ending over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The U.S. run of Yaga opened with two episodes and continued with one new installment each week through November 20. With six half-hour episodes already available, anyone starting from the premiere has about three hours to catch up before the final broadcast. The rapid release schedule has maintained high engagement as the show approaches its resolution.

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The narrative centers on Henry Park, a university student whose family owns a powerful fishery. This ownership makes him a recognizable figure in the small coastal town where he vanishes. Before his disappearance, Henry interviews one of his professors for his podcast, a conversation that serves as critical evidence for the audience.

Henry seeks to discuss bones and Baba Yaga, a witch from Slavic folklore known for her house that stands on chicken legs. Hudson Williams plays the student holding the microphone, while Carrie-Anne Moss portrays the professor. Once Henry disappears, the dialogue from this interview gains new significance, urging viewers to re-examine the words spoken during the discussion.

The investigation into the missing Henry Park is led by a private investigator named Rapp, played by Noah Reid. He arrives in the town and begins his inquiries almost immediately. His approach quickly puts him at odds with Carson, the local detective portrayed by Clark Backo. This friction between the outsider investigator and the local law enforcement creates immediate tension and complicates the search for answers.

Yaga began as a play with a cast of three in a two-hundred-seat theater. Showrunner and writer Rebecca Sandler adapted the story for the Canadian streamer Crave before AMC+ picked it up for a wider release. The TV cast had considerably more room to work than the actors who first played Rapp, Carson, and the rest of the town.

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The current availability of episode six confirms that the narrative is in its final stages. The combination of strong opening performance and compelling supernatural elements surrounding Slavic folklore suggests the conclusion will be highly anticipated. The upcoming finale will resolve the mystery of Henry Park and the roles of the various villains he encounters.

With only two episodes remaining, the buildup to the resolution is intensifying. The series has successfully leveraged its unique blend of mystery and folklore to drive subscriber growth. The simultaneous release of the final two episodes provides a binge-worthy conclusion to the eight-part horror drama.

The show's impact on the streaming landscape is evident in its social media dominance and subscription metrics. AMC+ has clearly positioned Yaga as a cornerstone of its original programming portfolio. The decision to release the finale together ensures maximum viewer retention and discussion during the holiday weekend.

As viewers prepare for the November 27 release, attention remains on the unresolved plot points. The interaction between Rapp and Carson continues to drive the procedural aspects of the mystery. The supernatural elements tied to the Baba Yaga folklore provide the underlying horror framework for the entire series.