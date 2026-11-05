XS at Wynn Las Vegas Reopens with 10 Million Dollar Remodel

XS nightclub returns to the Las Vegas Strip after an $10 million renovation featuring chrome aesthetics and bespoke lighting ahead of its November grand reopening.

XS at Wynn Las Vegas officially concludes its renovation period and prepares to welcome guests back for its grand reopening this weekend. The iconic nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip has been closed since August to undergo a comprehensive upgrade that transforms its interior aesthetic and technological infrastructure. This multi-million dollar project marks a significant milestone for one of the most recognizable nightlife venues in the United States.

Xs Nightclub Reveals Chrome and Gold Design

Michael Wood, the vice president of creative at Wynn Design & Development, describes the revamped venue as the next chapter in its legacy rather than a departure from it. The design philosophy focuses on retaining the glamour, fantasy, and sense of spectacle that have defined the brand for eighteen years while adapting these elements for a new generation of nightlife enthusiasts. The visual overhaul features a glitzy interior dominated by extensive chrome and gold finishes that catch and reflect light throughout the evening.

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A centerpiece of this visual transformation is a bespoke constellation of 1,200 moving pendants installed within the overhead architecture. This installation creates a dynamic environment where the physical appearance of the space shifts continuously as the night progresses. The structural elements are engineered to interact with the lighting system, ensuring that the visual experience evolves in sync with the musical performances and crowd energy.

10 Million Dollar Investment in Audio Tech

The renovation includes a substantial investment of 10 million dollars specifically allocated for new lighting, sound effects, and technology. The audio and lighting systems were designed and engineered exclusively for the XS layout, ensuring optimal performance for the specific acoustics and sightlines of the venue. This technical upgrade aims to enhance the sensory experience for attendees, providing world-class music reproduction and immersive visual effects that match the caliber of talent performing on stage.

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Adam Norotsky, the vice president of nightlife at Wynn Las Vegas, emphasizes that the club has long been synonymous with the very best of Las Vegas nightlife. He states that the reimagining offers an opportunity to build on the established legacy while delivering more of what guests love about the brand. The goal is to create an unforgettable night out where standout performances and a lively atmosphere converge, encouraging guests to return repeatedly for future events.

Grand Reopening Schedule and Venue Capacity

The venue is scheduled to reopen for a four-day celebration spanning from November 5 to November 8. This reopening weekend will feature sets by major artists, though the specific lineup details for these initial days were not fully elaborated in the provided source materials. The event marks the end of a closure that began in August, allowing the operations team to finalize the intricate details of the new design and technical installations.

Encompassing 40,000 square feet, the nightclub can host up to 1,840 guests in its indoor area. When including the outdoor areas, the total capacity rises to 3,121 guests. This expansive layout allows for diverse crowd experiences, catering to both intimate indoor settings and larger outdoor gatherings. The size and configuration support the venue's role as a global destination for entertainment, accommodating large-scale productions and high-profile performances.

Establishing Las Vegas as a Global Nightlife Hub

Since opening in December 2008, XS has played a crucial role in establishing Las Vegas as a new global destination for nightlife. For eighteen years, the club has set a standard for entertainment and energy, regularly welcoming some of the most sought-after talent in the music industry. The stage has become synonymous with high-energy performances and has contributed significantly to the city's reputation as a premier entertainment capital.

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The redesign reflects the evolving landscape of the Las Vegas entertainment industry, where venues must continuously innovate to maintain relevance and excitement. By integrating bespoke technology and a striking new aesthetic, Wynn Las Vegas aims to reinforce its position at the forefront of the global nightclub scene. The reopening represents a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of guest experience and artistic presentation for years to come.