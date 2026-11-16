XRPL Creator David Schwartz Shares Crypto Portfolio Changes

XRPL co-creator David Schwartz discusses his significant crypto portfolio reduction, tax implications, and skepticism regarding early market valuations in a recent public disclosure.

XRPL co-creator David Schwartz has revealed that he never believed in early cryptocurrency valuations, admitting that an XRP price of 10 cents or Ethereum reaching $1 once seemed completely ridiculous to him. This admission comes as part of a broader disclosure regarding his personal financial strategy and the significant reduction of his digital asset holdings over recent years. Schwartz, who is a central figure in the Ripple Labs ecosystem, has maintained a cautious approach to risk throughout his career in the blockchain industry.

Portfolio Reductions and Tax Implications

David Schwartz disclosed that his XRP holdings have decreased by 88% from their peak, dropping from approximately 26 million tokens to just 3 million. His Bitcoin position saw an even steeper decline, falling from roughly 1,500 coins to a single coin, while his Ether reserves shrank from about 40,000 tokens to only six. These reductions were not driven by market panic but by a disciplined, pre-agreed strategy that Schwartz and his wife established years ago to manage their exposure to volatile digital assets.

Also read The Body Creator Confirms Season 2 Development Plans Following 98% Audience Score on Netflix

The couple implemented a policy to sell portions of their cryptocurrency portfolio every time the market reached a new all-time high. In 2025, this strategy resulted in the sale of around 2.5 million XRP tokens, a transaction that generated approximately $1.7 million in capital gains tax liability. Schwartz noted that he received the initial tokens in 2020 and 2023, highlighting that these sales were executed under strict written trading plans that required lawyer approval at least 30 days prior to each transaction.

Skepticism and Market Sentiment Analysis

David Schwartz emphasized that his largest remaining risk asset is his stake in Ripple, the company behind the XRP ledger. He reiterated his long-standing skepticism, stating that he did not believe in the early price records of cryptocurrencies when they first emerged. His view on the current valuation of XRP is that it depends heavily on the overall sentiment of the crypto market, with network fees having only a minor impact on its price movement.

Advertisement

While Schwartz allows that the XRP token could capture some value from a successful future ecosystem, he explicitly stated that there are no guarantees for this outcome. This cautious perspective contrasts with the optimistic narratives often pushed by retail investors, as he maintains that he really does not like risk. His position reflects a professional distance from the speculative frenzy that has characterized various phases of the cryptocurrency market since its inception.

Code Review and Developer Feedback

On November 16, Schwartz posted a review of the XRPL codebase generated by the Qwen AI model, which provided a critical assessment of his work. He acknowledged that while the AI rating was mostly good, the critique was harsh but accurate. The Qwen model identified that some components of the code were too tightly coupled, and it pointed out that the migration to a new testing framework had stopped halfway through completion.

The AI also described the code generation within XRPL as opaque, raising concerns about transparency in the development process. Several XRPL developers responded to Schwartz's post, confirming that they are already in the process of rewriting some of the problematic parts of the codebase. This ongoing effort suggests a commitment to improving the technical robustness of the ledger despite its age and complexity.

Future Upgrades and Verification Requests

The discussion around the XRPL codebase has sparked broader community concerns regarding the technical safeguards for upcoming features. Other users in the community have requested formal verification of the XRPL core system before new features, which are planned to go live in 2027, are fully implemented. This call for rigorous testing highlights the tension between rapid innovation and the need for security in decentralized networks.

Advertisement

As the market continues to evolve, David Schwartz's actions and statements provide a clear example of a veteran developer navigating the complexities of cryptocurrency ownership and development. With the price of XRP standing at $0.956 on Monday, the gap between his early skepticism and the current market reality remains a point of interest for observers watching the Ripple ecosystem and the broader blockchain industry.