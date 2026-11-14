XRP Ledger records new daily highs for batch and ticket activity in November 2026. Ripple stablecoin RLUSD market cap expands to $2.7 billion amid rising network usage and ETF accumulation.

Activity on the XRP Ledger surged to unprecedented levels in early November 2026, driven by the rapid adoption of two key network features: Batch and Ticket functionalities. Batch activity reached a new daily high for the month at 1.962 million on November 3, 2026. Ticket activity followed closely, setting a new November record with 1.553 million on November 7, 2026. This simultaneous spike indicates that the XRPL ecosystem is aggressively embracing these tools to enhance transaction flexibility and operational efficiency.

Record Batch and Ticket Growth Metrics

The activation of Batch functionality on the XRPL mainnet occurred on October 9, 2026, less than one month prior to the record-breaking volume seen in early November. Batch functionality allows multiple transactions to be grouped and executed together, significantly reducing network congestion and processing time. The growth in batch activity, which neared 2 million on November 3, 2026, demonstrates immediate market acceptance of this capability for high-volume operational needs.

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Overall network metrics reflect this momentum, with the total transaction count up 75.9% to 4.3 million. Active accounts jumped 128% during this period, signaling robust user engagement. Additionally, XRP burned as fees rose 136%, highlighting increased economic activity and token utility within the ledger. Payments volume surged 137% in the last 24 hours to $1 billion, according to XRPScan data. This comprehensive growth across transaction counts, active accounts, and payment volumes underscores the network's expanding capacity and utility.

Strategic Value for Institutional Workflows

The surge in Batch activity is significant because Batch serves as a prerequisite or accelerant for several high-value XRPL use cases already under contract or in the active pipeline. These include atomic multi-party settlements and complex institutional workflows that require precise synchronization. Institutional workflows such as custody transfers, DvP settlement, and cross-border payment finalization require two or more accounts to act simultaneously, a process streamlined by Batch grouping.

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Tickets provide a complementary advantage by offering a way to reserve transaction sequence numbers. This feature gives users more flexibility in managing transactions, allowing them to schedule or prioritize operations without immediate network congestion concerns. Together, Batch and Tickets address the scalability and coordination challenges faced by enterprise users, making the XRPL a more viable infrastructure for large-scale financial operations and cross-border settlements.

Ripple Stablecoin Expansion and Market Cap Growth

Ripple has also led stablecoin market cap growth by issuer over the past 24 hours, increasing by $90.9 million. This figure is 4x the next issuer, multipli.fi, which saw $21.3 million in growth. The RLUSD market cap has grown 96% this year, across Ethereum and the XRP Ledger, rising to $2.7 billion from $1.4 billion in January. Most of that growth occurred in July and August, when Ripple launched Ripple Mint. RLUSD market cap stood just under $1.5 billion in July and rose to $2.3 billion by August, demonstrating sustained investor confidence in Ripple's stablecoin offering.

This financial expansion coincides with a major milestone for the network. One year ago, on November 7, 2026, the first US ETF to hold only XRP began trading. Since then, US spot XRP ETFs have accumulated over 1.16 billion XRP. This accumulation reflects long-term institutional investment and validates the strategic direction of the network's technological upgrades and stablecoin integration.

Industry Leadership and AI Integration at FINNOVEX

In a separate development highlighting industry leadership, Alfa-Bank took centre stage at FINNOVEX Middle East Chapter 39. The bank delivered an AI Leadership Keynote and received the AI Leadership Award. This recognition underscores the growing intersection of traditional banking and artificial intelligence in the financial sector.

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While distinct from the XRP Ledger technical upgrades, this event reflects the broader financial industry's shift toward automated and intelligent systems. The timing of Alfa-Bank's recognition aligns with the increased demand for efficient transaction processing on networks like XRPL. As banks integrate AI for fraud detection, compliance, and customer service, the underlying blockchain infrastructure must support high-volume, low-latency transactions. The surge in XRPL activity suggests that the network is positioning itself to meet these evolving demands from major financial institutions seeking to modernize their operational frameworks.